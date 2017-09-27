These Three Made-in-L.A. Bottles Will Add Hometown Flavor to Your Home Bar

Now even your cocktail can show some civic pride

There’s never been a better time to revel in the boozy delights of L.A.’s craft distilling boom. Here are three locally-produced bottles that no home bar should be without.

A post shared by loft & bear artisanal vodka (@loftandbear) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Made in an Arts District loft using a soft winter wheat strain typically reserved for baking cakes, this is vodka with character. Its flavor is butter-smooth with heavy vanilla notes, making it surprisingly shippable neat.

A post shared by The Spirit Guild (@thespiritguild) on May 4, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

Aroma of white sage, pink peppercorn, grapefruit peel, and pungent Juniperus californica dominate the head, many-layered Arts District potion, which is infused with local fruit and flora.

A post shared by Karen Knecht (@konnectdesign) on Feb 28, 2015 at 5:28am PST

This 100-proof eau-de-vie from a Pasadena mom-and-pop outfit is distilled solely from local Valencias, providing a flash of heat, bright citrus-sweetness, and a slight orange pith bitterness at the finish.

RELATED: The “Willy Wonka of Wineries” in Santa Barbara Lets You Blend Your Own Custom Wine