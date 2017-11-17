What’s the Story with That Building on Lincoln Kinda Maybe Shaped Like a Hot Dog?

A post shared by nina (@hellanina) on May 30, 2017 at 6:49am PDT

Q: The Great Western Steak & Hoagie Company building on Lincoln in Venice looks like it might have once been shaped like a hot dog or a tamale. What’s the story?

A: You found the Tail o’ the Pup’s kid brother! The giant hot dog is second to Randy’s Donuts as L.A.’s most famous piece of programmatic architecture (the original went into a museum this summer). When the 1947 Venice Tail o’ the Pup was renamed Pinocchio’s, giant puppet faces were painted on the sides and each end of the hot dog became a schnoz. Hoagiemeister George McMaster made a big change in 1972. “We cut off the nose,” he remembers, “to lose the image.”

RELATED: Who Owns the Land Under L.A. Freeway Overpasses?