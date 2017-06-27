$1,975 at Pirch, Glendale

Photo from Caliber Appliances

There isn’t much the modern grill can’t do. Take the Easter egg-colored Pro Kamado from Caliber Appliances of Huntington Beach, a charcoal grill and smoker (we love that the lightweight stainless-steel capsule looks like the spaceship from Ork).

$1,769 at Barbeques Galore, West L.A.

Photo From Twin Eagles

The steak house-style sear that keeps meat juicy is the inspiration behind the Salamangrill of Cerritos-based Twin Eagles, whose overhead propane heat source can also be channeled as a pizza oven and broiler.

$8,000 at Summerset Super Store, Costa Mesa

Photo from Summerset Grills AMG

For versatility it’s hard to beat the numerous ways—wood logs and chunks, lump coal, charcoal, propane, and natural gas—to fuel the ginormous (at 54 inches) AMG by Summerset in Huntington Beach. Modeled on American muscle cars, it can sear, smoke, roast, and grill all manner of foods with the power of 110,000 BTUs.

