Don’t let the holiday season send you scrambling to pick perfect gifts for all the special people in your life. Use our guide to surprise the streaming addicts, travel hounds, party animals, and connoisseurs on your list.

FESTIVE GIFTS

Shopping for someone who’s the life of the party? Light up the nights with some spark and shine.

1. Coffee Cups

Available at The Broad, Downtown – $195 (set of two)

Dot-centric artist Yayoi Kusama, whose exhibition of mirrored Infinity Rooms at the Broad Museum has been wowing visitors, collaborated with famed French porcelain manufacturer Bernardaud to create a line of home goods. These speckled coffee cups with matching saucers will keep the conversation going even as things wind down.

2. High Heels

Available at Just One Eye, Hollywood – $900

Metallic leather pumps from Alexandre Vauthier are sure to bring out your girlfriend’s inner dancing queen.

3. Earrings

Available at Tiffany & Co., Beverly Hills – $2,500

Your mom will have a ball with these Tiffany & Co. 18K gold earrings, which can be worn day or night.

4. Clutch

Available at Barneys New York, Beverly Hills – $1,550

Made from aerospace aluminum, Jeffrey Levinson’s “Elina” bags look out of this world.

5. Party Dress

Available at Gucci, Beverly Hills – $1,850

Any little princess will look the part in this flouncy, sequin trimmed frock.

6. Tuxedo Jacket

Available at Barneys New York, Beverly Hills – $1,995

Burberry gives formal wear a twist with a green and black dotted silk jacquard.

COZY GIFTS

7. Slippers

Available at Maison Margiela – $265

MM6 Maison Margiela’s multicolored faux fur slides have a flat leather sole, making them comfortable to wear inside the house, yet sturdy enough to step out to grab the mail.

8. Throw Blanket

Available at Alrún – $237

Your BFF is obsessed with Scandinavian design. She can sip Aquavit while wrapped in one of Alrún’s soft Icelandic wool throws, decorated with ancient Nordic symbols of love. It’s like giving her a hug whenever she needs one.

9. Baby Coat

Available at Gucci, Beverly Hills – $1,100

The embroidered bunnies and bumble bee and the floral bouquet buttons on this checkered lightweight coat from Gucci are cute on their own, but just wait till you see your infant niece wearing it.

10. Candle

Available at Frédéric Malle – $200

Perfumier Frédéric Malle teamed up with a Venetian glass maker for handmade candles with notes of sandalwood, jasmine, and lavender.

11. Loungewear

Available at Derek Rose – $775

Pure 12-gauge Italian wool from Loro Piana is used to make this Derek Rose cashmere hoodie and track pant. They’re so soft your boyfriend may want to wear them on the street.

12. Dog Bed

Available at Waggo – $128 to $188

The fetching pattern on Waggo’s cushy day bed will add some pizzazz to your pup’s nap time.

PORTABLE GIFTS

13. Sunglasses

Available at Dior, Beverly Hills – $440

A pair of shades from Dior with a retro ’70s vibe will never go out of style

14. Vanity

Available at Kensington Luggage, Santa Monica – $665

The person who can’t travel without her trove of beauty products will find a TSA-approved hard case from Rimowa a godsend.

15. Travel Bag

Available at Longchamp, Costa Mesa – $845

Wheelie luggage is overkill for weekenders; this Longchamp bag has space for the essentials but is elegant enough to help the getaway feel special.

16. Charger

Available at Scarpa – $175

Everybody can use a portable charger these days. This one from Jerome Dreyfuss comes in a chic leather case with a cheeky message.

17. Timepiece

Available at Feldmar Watch Company, Pico-Robertson – $75,000

Ulysse Nardin’s “Executive Moonstruck Worldtimer” watch tracks the time in 24 cities.

18. Tracker

Available at Tory Burch, Multiple Locations – $198

With a Fitbit case that looks like jewelry, your health-minded aunt can count steps wherever she goes.

Available at Barneys New York, Beverly Hills – $500

Watch your Speed Racer go in this Playsam Saab Roadster.

COLLECTIBLE GIFTS

20. Necklace

Available at Buccellati, Beverly Hills – Price upon request

With its laurel leaf motif, white and yellow gold, nine oval-cut emeralds, and 16.37 carats of diamonds, Buccellati’s “Imperiale” necklace looks like a museum piece

21. Handbag

Available at Louis Vuitton, Beverly Hills – $4,000

For Jeff Koons’s first collaborative series with Louis Vuitton, he decorated handbags with images from Van Gogh, Rubens, and Da Vinci along with graphic type. For his second Masters collection, works by Monet, Manet, and Gauguin get the treatment.

22. Stuffed Animal

Available at Neiman Marcus, Beverly Hills – $545

She’s not just any cat. A plush version of Choupette, designer Karl Lagerfeld’s famous kitty and muse, comes with a magnetic mouse instead of a Twitter account.

23. Cuff Links

Available at Mr. Porter – $3,850

Made from 18K gold and enamel in 1920s France, these cuff links are perfect for the Art Deco aficionado in your life.

24. Hourglass

Available at Tiffany & Co., Beverly Hills – $650

Tiffany & Co. lends its signature shade to an old-school timekeeper.

25. Skate Deck

Available at Dior, Beverly Hills – $910

This board featuring artwork by Dan Witz might end up on a wall instead of a vert ramp.

