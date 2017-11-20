Don’t let the holiday season send you scrambling to pick perfect gifts for all the special people in your life. Use our guide to surprise the streaming addicts, travel hounds, party animals, and connoisseurs on your list.
FESTIVE GIFTS
Shopping for someone who’s the life of the party? Light up the nights with some spark and shine.
1. Coffee Cups
Available at The Broad, Downtown – $195 (set of two)
Dot-centric artist Yayoi Kusama, whose exhibition of mirrored Infinity Rooms at the Broad Museum has been wowing visitors, collaborated with famed French porcelain manufacturer Bernardaud to create a line of home goods. These speckled coffee cups with matching saucers will keep the conversation going even as things wind down.
2. High Heels
Available at Just One Eye, Hollywood – $900
Metallic leather pumps from Alexandre Vauthier are sure to bring out your girlfriend’s inner dancing queen.
3. Earrings
Available at Tiffany & Co., Beverly Hills – $2,500
Your mom will have a ball with these Tiffany & Co. 18K gold earrings, which can be worn day or night.
4. Clutch
Available at Barneys New York, Beverly Hills – $1,550
Made from aerospace aluminum, Jeffrey Levinson’s “Elina” bags look out of this world.
5. Party Dress
Available at Gucci, Beverly Hills – $1,850
Any little princess will look the part in this flouncy, sequin trimmed frock.
6. Tuxedo Jacket
Available at Barneys New York, Beverly Hills – $1,995
Burberry gives formal wear a twist with a green and black dotted silk jacquard.
COZY GIFTS
7. Slippers
Available at Maison Margiela – $265
MM6 Maison Margiela’s multicolored faux fur slides have a flat leather sole, making them comfortable to wear inside the house, yet sturdy enough to step out to grab the mail.
8. Throw Blanket
Available at Alrún – $237
Your BFF is obsessed with Scandinavian design. She can sip Aquavit while wrapped in one of Alrún’s soft Icelandic wool throws, decorated with ancient Nordic symbols of love. It’s like giving her a hug whenever she needs one.
9. Baby Coat
Available at Gucci, Beverly Hills – $1,100
The embroidered bunnies and bumble bee and the floral bouquet buttons on this checkered lightweight coat from Gucci are cute on their own, but just wait till you see your infant niece wearing it.
10. Candle
Available at Frédéric Malle – $200
Perfumier Frédéric Malle teamed up with a Venetian glass maker for handmade candles with notes of sandalwood, jasmine, and lavender.
11. Loungewear
Available at Derek Rose – $775
Pure 12-gauge Italian wool from Loro Piana is used to make this Derek Rose cashmere hoodie and track pant. They’re so soft your boyfriend may want to wear them on the street.
12. Dog Bed
Available at Waggo – $128 to $188
The fetching pattern on Waggo’s cushy day bed will add some pizzazz to your pup’s nap time.
PORTABLE GIFTS
13. Sunglasses
Available at Dior, Beverly Hills – $440
A pair of shades from Dior with a retro ’70s vibe will never go out of style
14. Vanity
Available at Kensington Luggage, Santa Monica – $665
The person who can’t travel without her trove of beauty products will find a TSA-approved hard case from Rimowa a godsend.
15. Travel Bag
Available at Longchamp, Costa Mesa – $845
Wheelie luggage is overkill for weekenders; this Longchamp bag has space for the essentials but is elegant enough to help the getaway feel special.
16. Charger
Available at Scarpa – $175
Everybody can use a portable charger these days. This one from Jerome Dreyfuss comes in a chic leather case with a cheeky message.
17. Timepiece
Available at Feldmar Watch Company, Pico-Robertson – $75,000
Ulysse Nardin’s “Executive Moonstruck Worldtimer” watch tracks the time in 24 cities.
18. Tracker
Available at Tory Burch, Multiple Locations – $198
With a Fitbit case that looks like jewelry, your health-minded aunt can count steps wherever she goes.
19. Toy Car
Available at Barneys New York, Beverly Hills – $500
Watch your Speed Racer go in this Playsam Saab Roadster.
COLLECTIBLE GIFTS
20. Necklace
Available at Buccellati, Beverly Hills – Price upon request
With its laurel leaf motif, white and yellow gold, nine oval-cut emeralds, and 16.37 carats of diamonds, Buccellati’s “Imperiale” necklace looks like a museum piece
21. Handbag
Available at Louis Vuitton, Beverly Hills – $4,000
For Jeff Koons’s first collaborative series with Louis Vuitton, he decorated handbags with images from Van Gogh, Rubens, and Da Vinci along with graphic type. For his second Masters collection, works by Monet, Manet, and Gauguin get the treatment.
22. Stuffed Animal
Available at Neiman Marcus, Beverly Hills – $545
She’s not just any cat. A plush version of Choupette, designer Karl Lagerfeld’s famous kitty and muse, comes with a magnetic mouse instead of a Twitter account.
23. Cuff Links
Available at Mr. Porter – $3,850
Made from 18K gold and enamel in 1920s France, these cuff links are perfect for the Art Deco aficionado in your life.
24. Hourglass
Available at Tiffany & Co., Beverly Hills – $650
Tiffany & Co. lends its signature shade to an old-school timekeeper.
25. Skate Deck
Available at Dior, Beverly Hills – $910
This board featuring artwork by Dan Witz might end up on a wall instead of a vert ramp.
