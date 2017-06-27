It’s outside, and they have fun drinks

First off, this is a snug little bar at Alcove Cafe & Bakery. Creative cocktails come garnished with green tea Kit Kats or tiny sunglasses. In summer, dinner-and-a-movie night features themed drinks—say, a tricolor pousse cafe named the Spirit Stick for the cheerleader classic Bring It On.

THE SCENE: Bartenders on their night off mingle with hip twenty- and thirty-somethings and a neighborhood crowd.

A post shared by Alcove Cafe & Bakery (@alcovebigbar) on May 30, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

THE DRINKS: Seasonal, frothy cocktails are made with serious intention. One called Do You Like Piña Colada? (below)—a hybrid of a Ramos Gin Fizz and a piña colada —is ice free so it won’t become diluted during warm weather.

HOT TIP: The chalkboard spotlights a new cocktail by a guest bartender, including some of the city’s best.

