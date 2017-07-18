Nakul and Arjun Mahendro are the brothers behind Badmaash in DTLA and (soon-to-open) Fairfax

Fairfax

FAVORITES: “Sipping Riesling with Kanye blasting…watching a rainfall of Parmesan melt as it hits the sizzling bacon on the Sonny’s Favorite [pizza]. The spicy fusilli, the six-hour Bolognese, the gem lettuce salad — plus, chef Courtney [Storer] (our long lost sister) is always there kicking ass.”

Mid-Wilshire

FAVORITES: “No explanation needed. This is, hands down, the best glazed donut in L.A. We get a 12-pack with 2 bottles of whole milk and we good. Shoutout to Alvin Cailan for the plug!”

West Hollywood

FAVORITES: “Old school always reigns supreme. This is the old school Hollywood joint for booze and pasta, but we go there for the New York steak (medium rare, extra salt, extra char). Make sure you get the fried ravioli and garlic bread with cheese. Tell [maître d’] Christian that Nakul and Arjun sent you.”

