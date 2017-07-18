Jon & Vinny’s
Fairfax
FAVORITES: “Sipping Riesling with Kanye blasting…watching a rainfall of Parmesan melt as it hits the sizzling bacon on the Sonny’s Favorite [pizza]. The spicy fusilli, the six-hour Bolognese, the gem lettuce salad — plus, chef Courtney [Storer] (our long lost sister) is always there kicking ass.”
SK’s Donut & Croissant
Mid-Wilshire
FAVORITES: “No explanation needed. This is, hands down, the best glazed donut in L.A. We get a 12-pack with 2 bottles of whole milk and we good. Shoutout to Alvin Cailan for the plug!”
Dan Tana’s
West Hollywood
FAVORITES: “Old school always reigns supreme. This is the old school Hollywood joint for booze and pasta, but we go there for the New York steak (medium rare, extra salt, extra char). Make sure you get the fried ravioli and garlic bread with cheese. Tell [maître d’] Christian that Nakul and Arjun sent you.”
RELATED: L.A. Pastry Chef LeeAnn Tolentino of Bouchon Shares Her 10 Favorite Dishes in the City
Facebook Comments