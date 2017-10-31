4 Ways to Get the VIP Treatment at Disneyland

Separating yourself from the pack will run you anywhere from $45 to $35K

This article is part of our Insider’s Guide to Disneyland, from the November 2017 issue of the magazine.

1. Hire a Private Guide

To be fully inside the bubble for a day, hire a VIP Ambassador (starting at $2,400, not including admission) . The plaid-clad host or hostess is schooled in the park’s history and will take you to the front of the line of more than 30 attractions, along with providing you a reserved spot for parades, fireworks, and stage shows.

2. Reserve a Perch

Book the Tomorrowland Skyline Lounge Experience ($45 per person) to watch the fireworks from a terrace above the crowds while snacking on a goodie box. In California Adventure, the World of Color Dessert Party ($79 per person) comes with a ringside seat to the light show as well as cake, berries, and champagne.

3. Sleep With Spirit

The Disneyland Hotel features several themed rooms, among them an Adventureland Suite and a Big Thunder Suite. But the splashiest accommodations are at the Grand Californian, where you’ll find a 2,300-square-foot two-bedroom suite with a wraparound balcony overlooking the park ($7,000 per night).

4. Become a Clubgoer

Club 33 and the 1901 Lounge are Disneyland’s most exclusive clubs (the former comes with a reported $25,000 initiation fee, plus $10,000 in annual dues). For less exclusivity, hotel guests who upgrade to Club Level (starting at $99) get breakfast in a private dining room, snacks throughout the day, and evening dessert.