The world’s most famous fictional fried chicken restaurant/multinational meth front is popping up in the Arts District this week. Los Pollos Hermanos from Breaking Bad, and Better Call Saul, is dropping by, and we’re guessing many of both shows’ fans will be, too. Here are the particulars…

1345 E. 6th Street, Los Angeles CA 90021

Wednesday, March 29th from 12:00pm-10:00pm

Thursday, March 30th from 12:00pm-10:00pm

Los Pollos Hermanos did a popup at SXSW, where fans were served complimentary curly fries and met with stars of the show. So if you’re looking to eat fried chicken, you may want to head to one of these actual fried chicken restaurants later. This popup is for fan photos and promotional purposes. No word yet on whether or not the show’s stars will on hand in L.A. The third season of Better Caul Saul returns to AMC on April 10.

