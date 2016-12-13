L.A.’s world-class patio scene just gets better and better. For proof, look to:
The indoor-outdoor restaurant Mardi in the Palihouse hotel
The breezeway patio at Manuela inside the art gallery Hauser Wirth & Schimmel
And the celebrity-studded rooftop megaporch at Catch in West Hollywood.
Even the skylighted dining room at Spring feels like a Provençal courtyard.
But the pinnacle of outdoor dining scenarios this past year was Salazar.
Located adjacent to the L.A. River in Frogtown, the 10,000-square-foot lot—long a repository for rusty cars—was transformed into an asada-and-michelada dreamscape. Designed by Project M Plus, it’s a cross between the backyard of a Joseph Eichler home and the town plaza in Oquitoa, Mexico.
The property’s auto shop is now the restaurant’s airy bar and kitchen. But most of the seating is outdoors, partly shaded by a wood-slatted canopy and lined with trees, cacti, succulents, and bike racks. Pull up a rainbow-bright school chair, order a chorizo plate, and drink in the scene.
