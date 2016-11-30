Take a peek inside of our December issue’s collection of the most luxurious holiday gifts for everyone on your list:

GIFTEE: THE NESTER

GOAL: TO HELP THEM LOUNGE IN COMFORT AND STYLE

Gift: Porthole Bar

Where to find: RH Modern, $2,295

Description: Bring the Queen Mary into your living room with this nautical-themed bar from RH Modern. Made of brass-plated iron with glass doors and shelves and a mirrored interior, it evokes cocktail hour on the high seas.

Gift: Bathrobe

Where to find: Calvin Klein, $795

Description: A cashmere robe from Calvin Klein will make him feel sexy, even if the object of his affection is nothing more than a video game.

Gift: Poncho

Where to find: Pam & Gela, $325

Description: Curl up on the couch for a Sherlock binge in this poncho from Pam & Gela, the women behind Juicy Couture.

Gift: Slippers

Where to find: Birdie Slippers, $140

Description: Please don’t buy her something as prosaic as socks. Birdies, a new line of loaferlike slippers, features rubber soles for traction and faux shearling or quilted-satin insoles for extra padding.

Gift: Onesie

Where to find: Ralph Lauren, $35

Description: What could be more charming than a Ralph Lauren coverall that’s both festive and cozy?

Gift: Soy Sauce Container and Chopsticks

Where to find: Georg Jensen, $200 for the set

Description: A stainless steel soy sauce jar by Helle Damkjaer and ebony chopsticks by Sigvard Bernadotte may inspire Jiro-quality dreams of sushi.

Party

GIFTEE: THE NIGHT OWL

GOAL: TO LIGHT UP THEIR EVENINGS

Gift: Earrings

Where to find: Stephen Webster, $39,000

Description: A lone rubelite teardrop dangles from the diamond-encrusted vines of Stephen Webster’s “Poison Ivy” earrings. They’re so exquisite, she might shed a tear of joy.

Gift: Handbag

Where to find: Dior, $6,000

Description: The Christian Dior “Runway Bag” has it all: beads, sequins, elaborate embroidery, and precious stones.

Gift: Blazer

Where to find: Bonobos, $500

Description: Pair a velvet blazer from Bonobos with dark jeans and a button-down shirt for a relaxed outing, or dress it up with tuxedo pants for a more formal event.

Gift: Bowtie

Where to find: Brackish Bowties, $220

Description: Brackish bow ties are handmade using dozens of feathers, from iridescent peacock plumes to autumnal- toned pheasant quills. Each tie is presented in a wood box wrapped in burlap.

Gift: Shoes

Where to find: Miu Miu, $995

Description: A mix of old-world sophistication and modern bombshell, these Miu Miu satin platforms will have her dancing till dawn.

Gift: Dress

Where to find: Boden, $75

Description: The latest children’s line from Boden celebrates the works of Roald Dahl. The “Wonka” dress is a bit Violet Beauregarde with a dash of Veruca Salt.

Play

GIFTEE: THE ADVENTURER

GOAL: TO FIND GEAR THAT WON’T HOLD THEM BACK

Gift: Swim Trunks

Where to find: Vilebrequin, $190

Description: They were the swimwear of choice for ’70s matinee hunks Steve McQueen and Robert Redford. These days Vilebrequin trunks are worn by such paparazzi favorites as Prince William and Jay Z, who’ve been snapped in the company’s signature “Moorea” style.

Gift: Foldable Kayak

Where to find: Restoration Hardware, $2,295

Description: It takes three minutes to transform the 29-by-33-inch parcel into a 12-foot kayak.

Gift: Tennis Tote

Where to find: Tory Sport, $495

Description: If this jaunty Tory Sport tennis bag doesn’t inspire her to pick up a racket, nothing will.

Gift: Sunglasses

Where to find: Louis Vuitton, $790

Description: Louis Vuitton’s “Evidence” shades, in hand-polished acetate with UV-protection lenses, are an updated version of classic aviators.

Gift: Bicycle

Where to find: Electra Bikes, $2,730

Description: Equipped with a front and rear lighting system and “Fat Frank” tires for an ultrasmooth ride, the eight-speed Electra “Townie” electric bike is poised to become a coveted mode of transportation.

Gift: Puffy Vest

Where to find: Athleta, $148

Description: The down puffer vest from Athleta is suitable for a brisk morning walk in Griffith Park, a twilight hike in Malibu, or a day trip to Big Bear.

Away

GIFTEE: THE GLOBE-TROTTER

GOAL: TO EASE THEM ALONG ON THEIR TRAVELS

Gift: Kimono Jacket

Where to find: Etro, $3,300

Description: Here’s one way to save space when packing: The reversible kimono by Etro does double duty. One side sports a casual pattern for day; the other, a dressy fabric for night.

Gift: Headphones

Where to find: Bowers & Wilkins, $400

Description: The next generation of Bowers & Wilkins wireless headphones, the “P7,” offers a 17-hour battery life— handy on especially long hauls.

Gift: Watch Case

Where to find: Louis Vuitton, $6,300

Description: Up to eight watches are protected from harm in this hard-sided trunk from Louis Vuitton, which readily goes from valise to hotel safe. Bonus: A hidden drawer stows other valuables.

Gift: Time Piece

Where to find: Vacheron Constantin, $37,000

Description: Not only does it have a 60-hour power reserve, but the Vacheron Constantin “Overseas World Time” watch lets the wearer see the time in 37 cities.

Gift: Camera Bag

Where to find: Michael Kors, $348

Description: Michael Kors’s “Scout” bag can be accessorized with an Instax film camera for sharing memories from the road.

Gift: Suitcase

Where to find: Halliburton, $995

Description: Bright and durable polycarbonate luggage from Zero Halliburton is easy to spot on the carousel.