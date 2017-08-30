The airline uses the Airbus A350, which will make its debut at the airport

Travelers between Los Angeles and Hong Kong will be the first to benefit as Hong Kong Airlines expands into the continental United States. The airline will offer nonstop service between LAX and Hong Kong International Airport (HKG), adding a new option for a direct flight between the two cities, beginning on December 18. Only American and Cathay Pacific currently fly nonstop between LAX and HKG.

Hong Kong Airlines, established in 2006, has one of the youngest aircraft fleets in the world; its planes are an average of five years old. The LAX/HKG route will feature Airbus A350 planes, and the inaugural flight to Los Angeles will mark the first time an A350 lands at LAX.

Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Airlines

Hong Kong Airlines introduced daily service between Vancouver and Hong Kong in June. Tickets for the new route are available now through the airline’s website. Round-trip business class tickets start at $5,271.10 and economy tickets start at $786.10. Between December 18, 2017, and January 15, 2018, the airline will offer one LAX/HKG flight in each direction on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Beginning January 16, 2018, it will offer daily flights between the two cities.

