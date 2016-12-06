A certain website (that shall not be linked to) recently said that Hamilton tickets were on sale for Los Angeles. I know, right? Squee! So I called the Pantages Theater like I was Bob Woodward or something, and a rep told me nope. Tickets are not for sale yet. Hamilton will tour in Los Angeles from August 11 to December 30, 2017. I was told that tickets for the public will probably go on sale sometime between January and March.

The hit musical is currently playing on Broadway, as well as in Chicago, where it launched a second production this fall.

The first stop for the show’s national touring company–before coming to LA–will be San Francisco from March to August. Tickets for the San Francisco shows went on sale yesterday for American Express customers. About 90,000 people tried to buy tickets in a process that left many frustrated, with the website crashing and tickets being put in carts not actually being purchased and a great gnashing of teeth and fervent prayers to an indifferent God. A rep for the production did not say how many tickets were sold on Monday or how many will be available for sale to the general public on December 12.

UPDATE: A previous version of this story linked to a package of season tickets that included Hamilton. A rep for the theater says that package is no longer available. You can sign up to receive emails about L.A. ticket availability on the Pantages website.