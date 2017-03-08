SteelCraft is a food-centric shopping center made from repurposed shipping containers. Yes, it’s a sight. Like Container Park in Las Vegas and The Shops at Adams Gateway here in L.A., it seemingly exists to delight hipsters, but like those other places it’s also a destination for dates and families. Long Beach residents’ latest brag offers beer from Smog City Brewing Co., Neapolitan pizza from Desano Pizza Bakery, Ramen from Tajima Ramen, mustache-themed shaved ice from The Fresh Shave, Belgium liege waffles from Waffle Love, Pig Pen Delicacy, a personal drip coffee from SteelHead Coffee, or Bon-Bons from Lovesome Chocolates.

Long Beach local Kimberly Gros started SteelCraft to bring the community together by providing a counter-service restaurant location that used refurbished shipping containers from the Long Beach and Los Angeles ports. This industrial setting bumps pleasantly into the style picnic-table seating and string lights on the awnings.

But more importantly, the food: