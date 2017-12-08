That Precious Pop-Up Christmas Bar Is Back in the Arts District

Christmas miracles are real

Last year, the Arts District bar Westbound transformed into a winter wonderland dubbed Miracle on Sante Fe (based on—you guessed it—the iconic movie Miracle on 34th Street). A snow machine churned and drinks were served in Santa mugs and bronze gnome cups (can’t even; cheerful as hell). The bar also got a holiday makeover with plenty of ornaments, lights, nutcrackers, and other warm and fuzzy details. There was even a Hanukkah Hideaway complete with Manischewitz Punch Pong, which is exactly what it sounds like.

And now the bar has made a triumphant return! Here’s a look at what you’re in for:

The cocktail menu features spiked 'nogs, mulled wines, and more
Photo by Natalie B. Compton

Westbound is home to Miracle On Santa Fe this holiday season only
Photo by Natalie B. Compton

The Sugar Plum Dancers
Photo by Natalie B. Compton

 

Santa’s Ponche, Cazadores tequila, Pilloncillo, persimmons, cranberries, and apples
The Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****R! Bacardi 8, Avua Cachaca Amburana, Plantation OFTD, Purple Yam-Coconut Orgeat, Pineapple.

Photo by Natalie B. Compton

