That Precious Pop-Up Christmas Bar Is Back in the Arts District

Christmas miracles are real

Last year, the Arts District bar Westbound transformed into a winter wonderland dubbed Miracle on Sante Fe (based on—you guessed it—the iconic movie Miracle on 34th Street). A snow machine churned and drinks were served in Santa mugs and bronze gnome cups (can’t even; cheerful as hell). The bar also got a holiday makeover with plenty of ornaments, lights, nutcrackers, and other warm and fuzzy details. There was even a Hanukkah Hideaway complete with Manischewitz Punch Pong, which is exactly what it sounds like.

And now the bar has made a triumphant return! Here’s a look at what you’re in for:

Photo by Natalie B. Compton

