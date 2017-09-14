Young ATL-based rapper Lil’ Yachty is still flying high after the release of his debut solo record Teenage Emotions earlier this summer, so he’s doing what any of us would: Throwing a big ol’ pizza party.

Photograph courtesy of Yachty's Pizzeria / Bravado / startraksphoto.com

Yachty’s Pizzeria takes over the Delicious Pizza space at 6601 Sunset Boulevard from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17. If the crowds that queued up for the pop-up’s previous iteration in New York City are any indication, you’ll want to arrive early and prepare for a bit of a wait.

Advertisement

Once you make it into the pizza stand, there will, yes, be actual edible pizza. The real draw for the ‘bubblegum trap’ star’s fans, however, will be a line of exclusive merchandise only available during the pop-up’s run, created in collaboration with Bravado (the same folks who brought you the Pablo-era Kanye merch). There will be five styles on offer: Hats ($30), short-sleeve tees ($30), long-sleeve tees ($40), hoodies ($60), and satin bomber jackets ($100). All items will be sold in commemorative Yachty’s Pizzeria cardboard pizza boxes. (Oh, and, secret tip: See that phone number printed on the jacket above? Give it a ring and you’ll be rewarded with a special message from Lil Boat himself.)

Photograph courtesy of Yachty's Pizzeria / Bravado / startraksphoto.com

As for the pizza, it turns out Yachty’s song “Broccoli” wasn’t actually about his favorite pizza topping (who knew, right?), and he’s actually more of a pepperoni guy.

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar Hung Out with President Obama Because Mentorship