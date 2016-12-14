Best New Restaurants 2017 Celebration

Join Los Angeles magazine for the annual Best New Restaurants event to celebrate the Top 10 Best New Restaurants featured in the January issue as well as past honorees. The evening of culinary excellence will include gourmet tastings from honored chefs, hand-crafted cocktails, wine and beer, and live music.
Handcrafted cocktails paired nicely with the signature dishes
Photo credit: Jeff Drongowski
All tickets for the event are non-refundable. Los Angeles magazine will not replace lost or stolen passes or tickets. Make sure to keep your credentials in a very secure place and have them in your possession when arriving to the event. Please note that ONLY the FIRST scanned ticket will be deemed valid. DO NOT purchase a ticket from any source other than the event website. Los Angeles magazine will not guarantee the validity of tickets purchased through any third party. You must print your e-ticket sent from Eventbrite prior to the event or display the barcode on your mobile device at check-in. The resale of tickets (“scalping”) is against the law and will not be permitted in or around the venue. Violators will be reported to the Los Angeles Police Department. In addition, in accordance with the Los Angeles Municipal code SEC. 42.03 guests may not sell their unused tickets to others in and around the various event venues. Los Angeles Municipal Code SEC. 42.03 states: “No person in or upon any public street, sidewalk or other public space shall sell or re-sell any ticket of admission to a place of public assemblage. No person in or or upon any place which is open to the public shall sell or re-sell or offer to sell or re-sell any ticket of admission to a place of public assemblage.”