Best New Restaurants 2017 Celebration

Join Los Angeles magazine for the annual Best New Restaurants event to celebrate the Top 10 Best New Restaurants featured in the January issue as well as past honorees. The evening of culinary excellence will include gourmet tastings from honored chefs, hand-crafted cocktails, wine and beer, and live music.

Tickets available at the door.

Wednesday, January 18
7-9 p.m.

A+D Museum
900 E. 4th St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013

(DTLA Arts District)

*Must be 21 years or older.

 Participating Restaurants

*Participating restaurants subject to change

See photos from last year’s event:

Birch severed salmon tartare with leche de tigre and squid ink tuile
Ray Garcia of Broken Spanish served camote with sweet Potato, pig Tail, trompa, chile de arbol and verjus
The event atmosphere at the third annual Best New Restaurants culinary tasting
Handcrafted cocktails made with Bombay Sapphire

Handcrafted cocktails paired nicely with the signature dishes

 

Participating chefs from Best New Restaurants 2016: Ted Hopson, Ray Garcia, Michael Fiorelli, Bryant Ng, Neal Fraser, Bruce Kalman, Brendan Collins, and Kris Morningstar
Photo credit: Jeff Drongowski

