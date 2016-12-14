Promotion

Best New Restaurants 2017 Celebration

Join Los Angeles magazine for the annual Best New Restaurants event to celebrate the Top 10 Best New Restaurants featured in the January issue as well as past honorees. The evening of culinary excellence will include gourmet tastings from honored chefs, hand-crafted cocktails, wine and beer, and live music.

Tickets available at the door.

Wednesday, January 18

7-9 p.m.

A+D Museum

900 E. 4th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(DTLA Arts District)