The 10 Best Things to Do in L.A. for Labor Day Weekend

This may come as a shock, particularly with the crazy heat wave going on out there right now, but summer is coming to an end. The unofficial end of the season, Labor Day, is right around the corner (Monday, September 4 this year, in case you haven’t turned to that page of your calendar yet) and many of us will be enjoying a much-deserved three-day weekend. If you’re keeping it local, you will have no shortage of fun ways to fill your long weekend days and nights. We’ve done the heavy lifting for you and narrowed it down to the best celebrations, events, and things to do this Labor Day Weekend.

The L.A. County Fair opens on September 1 and, while it stays open through the 24th, the long weekend gives you three perfect opportunities to stop by. Opening day features a parade and the “I Love the ’90s” concert with Salt N Pepa, Biz Markie, Color Me Badd, Coolio, and other artists whose whereabouts you might have been curious about in recent years. A $5 upgrade to your ticket (general admission is $8 to $20) ticket gains you access to “The Taylor Swift Experience” presented by the Grammy Museum, if you want to see just whatever it is they made her do.

Hometown beer brewery Golden Road has teamed up with radio station KDAY for a two-day music fest at its brewpub. Music starts at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3, and includes performances by Korey Dane, YACHT, Hannie El Khatib, Warren G, and others. A $30 ticket includes both days of entertainment plus two beers, which is a pretty good deal itself, but is all the easier to justify since all the proceeds from tickets will be donated to local charities. Note: Due to the beer tie-in, this event is just for those ages 21 and up.

Arts District cocktail lounge Westbound has been collaborating with ice cream makers Coolhaus all summer on a range of adults-only milkshakes and, if you haven’t slurped one up yet, Labor Day will be your last chance. The creamy concoctions will be just one offering at the bar’s three-night Labor Day shindig, which will also include Miami Vice-themed slushie cocktails, competitive cornhole on the back patio, and a D.J. spinning until 1:30 a.m. The party kicks off at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Roll on over to the Delicious Pizza HQ for the first-ever official West Adams community block party. Delicious Vinyl, the record label that has brought you hits from everyone from Tone Loc, to The Pharcyde, and Dom Kennedy. The free, all-ages party runs 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, with live music and D.J.s (including members of L.A.’s beloved Soulection squad), games and a bouncy castle for the kiddos, and a special Dilla’s Donuts Pop-Up with doughnuts from the Detroit-based bakery Dilla’s Delights, limited-edition merch, and an exhibit of photos of the late J. Dilla himself.

5. Indulge in Some Special Summer Treats

Several spots are offering delectable end-of-summer fare to try, while it lasts. Anybody who’s made a wine-tasting trip to Napa Valley has heard about French Laundry chef Thomas Keller’s famous fried chicken nights at his casual offshoot, Ad Hoc. On Monday, September 4, you’ll be able to order buckets of that famous fried chicken (or a gluten-free variant) to pick up at Bouchon Bistro in Beverly Hills. Place your order in advance for buttermilk fried chicken, cornbread, braised black eyed peas and other comforting fare (prices range from $32.00 to $60.00) and head to your favorite picnic spot. For the vegans, NYC-import by CHLOE. is closing out the season with limited-edition “lobster rolls”; the seafood is swapped for a hearts of palm-based filling that offers all the creamy goodness, without the guilt. Order some air-baked French fries and a push-pop of dairy-free ice cream to accompany.

Musician, D.J., record label founder, and all-around hip hop expert Peanut Butter Wolf will be taking the decks at Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles for a never-staged-before, two-night event delving deep into the history of his favorite genre. The nights are broken down by decades; On Friday, he’ll spin tunes from 1979 to 1988, and on Saturday, it’s 1989 to 1999. The concerts are free and all ages, so bring along some young ones to learn about the music of their elders. While the outdoor pavilion is the perfect backdrop for a summer-night picnic, be sure to leave the wine at home, as this family-friendly venue is booze-free.

7. Watch an Outdoor Movie Screening

Remember back in the spring, when you were so excited for the outdoor movie screening schedules to come out? How many have you actually gone to this season? Labor Day Weekend is your chance. Cinespia will be at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Sunday with Sunset Boulevard. On Saturday, Street Food Cinema is showing Jaws in Pasadena and Dirty Dancing downtown; Eat|See|Hear has Goodfellas at the Autry. Get your blankets and lawn chairs ready.

Curated by the Los Angeles Times, this huge food festival is spread into five individually-ticketed events, all taking place at the Paramount Studios backlot. It kicks off on Friday with an opening night soirée full of bites, drinks, and copious celebrity-chef-spotting. On Saturday and Sunday there are noon and evening sessions each day, featuring panel discussions, live demonstrations, and of course, food and drink from a bunch of the city’s best places, all hosted by Jonathan Gold and the rest of the Times food team.

9. Splash Around a Pool Party

Summer isn’t over until it’s over, so live your best flamingo-floaty life at a splashy pool party over Labor Day Weekend. Grab your sunglasses and RSVP for parties at poolside hotspots like the WET Pool Deck at the W Hollywood, or Skybar at the Mondrian. If you’ve done all those scenes before, the Highlight Room at the top of the new Dream Hotel complex hosts Wicked Paradise on Monday featuring music by festival favorite Goldroom. Or just text that one friend that you really only hang out with because he has a pool and throw your own party without the crowds.

After being closed for years, the iconic, bright orange funicular across from DTLA’s Grand Central Market is reopening just in time for Labor Day Weekend. The attraction has undergone a multi-million dollar restoration, and has also benefitted from some casual product placement in a little movie called La La Land. While many folks may be lining up just for the novelty factor at first, Angels Flight has a practical purpose as well: It connects the Pershing Square Metro stop to the top of Bunker Hill, where you’ll find The Broad, MOCA, and the Music Center (all of which are participating in Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA in September, so now you have an extra excuse to check out some art).

