This year’s pride festival will be very different from those in the past

Instead of their annual parade, LA Pride will be holding a protest march this June.

The march aims to stand up for human rights—for women, people of color, immigrants, and the LGBTQ+ community—and to unite the Los Angeles LGBTQ+ community and its allies. It is part of the LGBT Resist March, a nationwide event on June 11.

The parade and pride festival are usually held in West Hollywood Park, which is currently under construction. This is also a major factor in the cancellation of the parade. The festival, which usually hosts performances and concerts, will still happen, but due to limited space it will be downsized, and no performers have been booked yet. Christopher Street West, the organization that plans the celebration every year, made the decision to cut the parade and change the festival during a meeting on Wednesday. Chris Classen, the president of CSW, told WeHoVille that they only have 30 percent of the space they had last year. They believe that the small space won’t be able to accommodate for floats and vehicles on top of already heavy foot traffic.

The protest march will begin at 10:00 a.m. on June 11. It will start at Hollywood and Highland, then head down LaBrea to Santa Monica. It will finish off in West Hollywood on San Vincente Boulevard by West Hollywood Park, close to the festival’s entrance.

Organizers are expecting anywhere between 250,000 to 500,000 attendees for the march. But due to the smaller space, it is unlikely that all marchers will be able to attend the festival once the protest ends.

The festival lasts from June 9-11, and tickets are $20.