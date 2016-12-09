The team at Los Angeles magazine is constantly inspired by the stories of Angelenos who have made a difference for others in our community. With all of the creative and compassionate people who call our city home, it’s no surprise that so many of us across Los Angeles are engaged in service work and philanthropy that have the power to change lives.

What may surprise you, however, is how many nonprofit organizations are vying for awareness, funding, and other resources. At the same time, charitable giving in Los Angeles is still recovering from the $1.6 billion drop that occurred during the lowest point of the recession. In the first issue of GIVE Los Angeles we take a look at the major issues we face as a city, where the money is going, and individuals and organizations that are making an impact in the face of complex problems.

The GIVE Los Angeles Challenge is an online fundraising program designed to give an additional platform to the important work of Los Angeles nonprofits and amplify the impact of your donations. The three organizations that raise the most during the Challenge will share a fund of $30,000 above and beyond the dollars raised through your donations. Join us. Let’s change Los Angeles for the better together.

