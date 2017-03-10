We’re not talking street art for selfies. We’re talking murals. Large in scope. Ambitious. Impossible to miss. They’re everywhere, if you look for them, and these are some of our favorites.
What: Artist Chris Saunders’ “Eye of the Tiger” mural outside of the Goju Ryu Karate Studio in Santa Monica
Where: 2202 Pico Blvd.
What: By Tristan Eaton
Where: Culver City
What: Artist Kevin Ledo collaboration with Angelina Christina
Where: Culver City
What: VHILS’ etch portrait into the wall of the “Post No Bills Print Shop”
Where: Spring Street, Abbot Kinney
What: Bumblebee Loves You
Where: Dunkin’ Donuts at 13300 Washington Blvd., Culver City
What: By Allison Kunath
Where: Marco Polo Imports, 1302 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica
What: By Kobra
Where: LGBT Youth Center & Annex, 1220 N. Highland Ave.
What: By Abel Leba and Jerry Rugg
Where: “Animal Alley” in the alleys off of Beverly downtown
What: The Spanish-French duo known as Dourone
Where: Downtown
What: “Silent Star Spoke Louder Than Words” by Christina Angelina, Easeone, and Sekcess
Where: Near the Pilates Platinum at 1907 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
What: By James Haunt
Where: Downtown
What: “They Claim I’m A Criminal” by Man One
Where: The Southern California Library, 6120 S. Vermont Ave.
What: “Main St. Mermaid” by Hueman
Where: Downtown, 840 S Spring St.
What: By Christina Angelina and Fana Kapan
Where: Downtown Arts District
What: “Pope of Broadway” by Eloy Torrez
Where: Grand Central Market, 317 S. Broadway
What: Our Lady of Downtown Los Angeles, Robert Vargas
Where: 600 S. Spring St, Los Angeles
What: Butterfly by Brian Farrell
Where: 1009 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
What: “Resurrection of Angel” by Findac
Where: The Venice Love Shack, 2121 Lincoln Blvd, Venice
What: By Elekkstasy
Where: Slumptown Coffee 806 S. Santa Fe Ave.
What: By the artist Royal Dog. “It was to show that black beauty and Hanbok can come together to create something even more beautiful.”
Where: The Container Yard, 800 E. 4th St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
What: By Hush
Where: Tao Hollywood, 1605 N. Cahuenga Blvd.
