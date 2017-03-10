The Most Instagram-Worthy Murals in L.A.

Pics or it didn’t happen
By
-

We’re not talking street art for selfies. We’re talking murals. Large in scope. Ambitious. Impossible to miss. They’re everywhere, if you look for them, and these are some of our favorites.

 

What: Artist Chris Saunders’ “Eye of the Tiger” mural outside of the Goju Ryu Karate Studio in Santa Monica
Where: 2202 Pico Blvd.

A post shared by John Knowles (@jvknowles) on

Advertisement

 

What: By Tristan Eaton
Where: Culver City

 

What: Artist Kevin Ledo collaboration with Angelina Christina
Where: Culver City

 

What: VHILS’ etch portrait into the wall of the “Post No Bills Print Shop”
Where: Spring Street, Abbot Kinney

A post shared by dave lee (@pixelatedstreets) on

 

What: Bumblebee Loves You
Where: Dunkin’ Donuts at 13300 Washington Blvd., Culver City

A post shared by Katie O’B (@ktob) on

 

What: By Allison Kunath
Where: Marco Polo Imports, 1302 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica

A post shared by Dat_Uber_Girl (@dat_uber_girl) on

 

What: By Kobra
Where: LGBT Youth Center & Annex, 1220 N. Highland Ave.

A post shared by Ryan Kevin Ho (@rhin0sb) on

 

What: By Abel Leba and Jerry Rugg
Where: “Animal Alley” in the alleys off of Beverly downtown

A post shared by Jonas, Isaiah, Ezra (@jozayez) on

 

What: The Spanish-French duo known as Dourone
Where: Downtown

A post shared by carlos (@ceoc723) on

 

What: “Silent Star Spoke Louder Than Words” by Christina Angelina, Easeone, and Sekcess
Where: Near the Pilates Platinum at 1907 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

 

What: By James Haunt
Where: Downtown

 

 

What: “They Claim I’m A Criminal” by Man One
Where: The Southern California Library, 6120 S. Vermont Ave.

A post shared by Man One (@manoneart) on

 

What: “Main St. Mermaid” by Hueman
Where: Downtown, 840 S Spring St.

A post shared by HUEMAN⚡️ (@hueman_) on

 

What: By Christina Angelina and Fana Kapan
Where: Downtown Arts District

A post shared by Cartwheel Art (@cartwheel_art) on

 

What: “Pope of Broadway” by Eloy Torrez
Where: Grand Central Market, 317 S. Broadway

 

What: Our Lady of Downtown Los Angeles, Robert Vargas
Where: 600 S. Spring St, Los Angeles

A post shared by @captain_kirst on

 

What: Butterfly by Brian Farrell
Where: 1009 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

A post shared by Maria Mallis (@marzgrrl) on

 

What: “Resurrection of Angel” by Findac
Where: The Venice Love Shack, 2121 Lincoln Blvd, Venice

 

What: By Elekkstasy
Where: Slumptown Coffee 806 S. Santa Fe Ave.

 

What: By the artist Royal Dog. “It was to show that black beauty and Hanbok can come together to create something even more beautiful.”
Where: The Container Yard, 800 E. 4th St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

 

What: By Hush
Where: Tao Hollywood, 1605 N. Cahuenga Blvd.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR