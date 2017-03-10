Pics or it didn’t happen

We’re not talking street art for selfies. We’re talking murals. Large in scope. Ambitious. Impossible to miss. They’re everywhere, if you look for them, and these are some of our favorites.

What: Artist Chris Saunders’ “Eye of the Tiger” mural outside of the Goju Ryu Karate Studio in Santa Monica

Where: 2202 Pico Blvd.

What: By Tristan Eaton

Where: Culver City

What: Artist Kevin Ledo collaboration with Angelina Christina

Where: Culver City

What: VHILS’ etch portrait into the wall of the “Post No Bills Print Shop”

Where: Spring Street, Abbot Kinney

What: Bumblebee Loves You

Where: Dunkin’ Donuts at 13300 Washington Blvd., Culver City

What: By Allison Kunath

Where: Marco Polo Imports, 1302 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica

What: By Kobra

Where: LGBT Youth Center & Annex, 1220 N. Highland Ave.

What: By Abel Leba and Jerry Rugg

Where: “Animal Alley” in the alleys off of Beverly downtown

What: The Spanish-French duo known as Dourone

Where: Downtown

What: “Silent Star Spoke Louder Than Words” by Christina Angelina, Easeone, and Sekcess

Where: Near the Pilates Platinum at 1907 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

What: By James Haunt

Where: Downtown

What: “They Claim I’m A Criminal” by Man One

Where: The Southern California Library, 6120 S. Vermont Ave.

What: “Main St. Mermaid” by Hueman

Where: Downtown, 840 S Spring St.

What: By Christina Angelina and Fana Kapan

Where: Downtown Arts District

What: “Pope of Broadway” by Eloy Torrez

Where: Grand Central Market, 317 S. Broadway

What: Our Lady of Downtown Los Angeles, Robert Vargas

Where: 600 S. Spring St, Los Angeles

What: Butterfly by Brian Farrell

Where: 1009 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

What: “Resurrection of Angel” by Findac

Where: The Venice Love Shack, 2121 Lincoln Blvd, Venice

What: By Elekkstasy

Where: Slumptown Coffee 806 S. Santa Fe Ave.

What: By the artist Royal Dog. “It was to show that black beauty and Hanbok can come together to create something even more beautiful.”

Where: The Container Yard, 800 E. 4th St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

What: By Hush

Where: Tao Hollywood, 1605 N. Cahuenga Blvd.