The Story Behind the Music of La La Land



We’ve stumbled on a view /That’s tailor-made for two /What a shame those two are you and me /Some other girl and guy / Would love this swirling sky / But there’s only you and I /And we’ve got no shot… / What a waste of a lovely night

Mia and Sebastian’s first musical interaction channels the Fred-and-Ginger charm of Old Hollywood.

PAUL: “Initially it was going to be a real meet-cute where Mia and Sebastian find that they’re into each other. And then it was, Let’s make them antagonists who are razzing each other—sort of an ‘Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better’ tone. Eventually we landed on an ‘If I Loved You’ moment, from Carousel, which is as classic as it gets. The subtext is that there is something between them, but we’re catching on faster than they are.”

PASEK: “There was also a lovely collaboration with choreographer Mandy Moore. These types of traditional songs wouldn’t actually end with a lyric. It was great to work with Damien and Justin [Hurwitz] in terms of how the music finished the number and how the dance worked with the lyrics to conclude the brewing romance.”

Song #4: City of Stars

City of stars / Are you shining just for me? / City of stars / There’s so much that I can’t see / Who knows? Is this the start of something wonderful and new / Or one more dream that I cannot make true?

Sebastian meanders down the Hermosa Beach pier just as a purplish Los Angeles sunset dips below the horizon. As he contemplates a date with Mia, this haunting, piano-heavy tune lilts in the background. The lyrics betray a more nuanced layer of his thoughts: Will Mia, like his jazz career, remain just out of reach?

PASEK: “‘City of Stars’ happened as we were on a plane to L.A., when we were trying to prove our worth to Damien and Justin. Our manager, Richard Kraft, said, ‘Look, they like you; they don’t love you. You’ve got to show up in L.A. and say, “Can we take you out to dinner?’” We thought Richard was insane. He also told us to ask if they had any songs ready that we could come up with lyrics for. We’re on the plane listening to this gorgeous melody that Justin sent, and we came up with the idea for ‘City of Stars.’ The next day we presented it, and that was the beginning of our collaboration.”

PAUL: “Justin’s music rises and falls—there’s a romantic line, and then it goes somewhere a bit more sad. Consciously or subconsciously, we’re trying to match the gestures in each of those lines.”

Song #5: Audition (The Fools Who Dream)

She told me: “A bit of madness is key / To give us new colors to see / Who knows where it will lead us? / And that’s why they need us…”/ And here’s to the fools who dream / Crazy as they may seem / Here’s to the hearts that break / Here’s to the mess we make

Mia performs La La Land’s final song, a ballad about the aunt who inspired her to be an actress.

PASEK: “We’re always looking for a melody where words can easily pour out. We were inspired by the idea that Mia’s aunt was a little crazy, and that gene is what made her so alive.”

PAUL: “There’s a bittersweet element to it. This song is about a woman who was a little unhinged, but she left an impression. And that flame lives on in her niece.”

PASEK: “There was a song that was cut, called ‘La La Land,’ that had a lot of road metaphors in it: You don’t know where you’re going to go, but follow every turn and L.A. will lead you. The line in ‘Audition’ of ‘Who knows where it will lead us, and that’s why they need us’—actors and directors and artists and musicians—Damien has created a film that makes you think about whether you could risk being a dreamer yourself.”