Local businesses are joining relief efforts, and they’re asking for your help

The reports of damage and devastation coming out of Houston and other areas of the nation impacted by Hurricane Harvey have many of us wondering what we can do to help. Here in L.A., organizers are getting together to throw benefits and fundraisers to help connect eager donors with ways to give—and maybe have a little fun in the process.

Who’s Behind It: The Hi Hat

What They’re Doing: The Highland Park rock club hosts a benefit concert featuring local bands. Admission is free, but a $5 donation is suggested to support the work of Direct Relief, the bar will also donate 10% of their sales for the night.

When and Where: Tuesday, September 5, 8 p.m., at The Hi Hat, 5043 York Boulevard, Los Angeles

Who’s Behind It: The FLEX Company and Support the Girls

What They’re Doing: The FLEX Company is a start-up focused on modernizing menstrual products, and it’s hosting a female-focused collection drive, gathering bras, sanitary items, and other essentials for displaced women in need, to be delivered through its charity partner Support the Girls. Enjoy complimentary drinks and snacks in the company’s Venice office space.

When and Where: Wednesday, September 6, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at The FLEX Company HQ, 1221 Electric Ave., Venice

Who’s Behind It: Generation Philanthropy

What They’re Doing: The group of young philanthropists is throwing a party with drinks, bites, and a musical performance. Ticket sales ($20 to $35) will raise money for the Texas Diaper Bank, and the Saint Bernard Project.

When and Where: Thursday, September 7, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., at Palihouse, 8465 Holloway Drive, West Hollywood

Who’s Behind It: Reebok L.A.

What They’re Doing: Fitness instructor Stephanie Jameson will lead a special weekly workout class (half high-impact HIIT strength and cardio, half restorative yoga) for those who prefer an active option for their fundraising. The classes are offered on a donate-what-you-can basis, with advance registration suggested. Proceeds will be donated to The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund.

When and Where: Thursdays in September, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Reebok L.A., 110 North Robertson Boulevard, Los Angeles

Who’s Behind It: Hair and makeup stylist Sara Carden

What They’re Doing: A team of 19 hair stylists from ten different salons will be on hand at Co-Operative Salon to give you a trim, blow-out, or braid in exchange for your donation of baby supplies to be given to the Texas Diaper Bank. (You’ll have to drive to Costa Mesa to get in on this one, but freshening up your look while supporting the cause is a good reason, right?)

When and Where: Sunday, September 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Co-Operative Salon, 1834 Newport Boulevard, Costa Mesa

