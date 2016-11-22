For more than 20 years, the Valley Times newspaper captured everyday life in the San Fernando Valley. The newspaper’s photo collection of images taken between 1946 and 1970 defined the booming aviation, movie, and manufacturing industries, but just as often depicted family life in what historian Kevin Roderick has called “America’s Suburb.” When the paper’s owner went bankrupt, he sold off the pictures, and eventually the collection made its way to the Los Angeles Public Library. The LAPL Photo Friends group secured a grant in 2013 to kickstart the ongoing effort to digitize 45,000 photographs of the building dedications, women’s club meetings, and young families that made the Valley what it is today.

Here is a look back at how Thanksgiving was celebrated. Some of the customs might look a little strange to us now (look out for that toddler with an axe), but the Valley would still be a bunch of orange groves and turkey farms if not for these brave souls who paved the way. Happy Thanksgiving!

Photograph by Dean Gordon/Valley Times Collection /Los Angeles Public Library

