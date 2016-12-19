Halo Top has taken over most of our casual ice cream conversation in recent months. So, as anyone would, we set out to create the ultimate mashup of all mashups…. in the form of a Halo Top Ice Cream Cake. Informed by the colors of an acai bowl, the decadence of a layered cake, and of course the bursting-with-protein ice cream, each slice clocks in at around 100 calories. So you’re essentially losing weight by eating cake. Is this heaven? No. It’s Los Angeles.

Here’s what you’ll need:

-9” Springform pan

-3 pints of Halo Top’s Pistachio Ice Cream

-3 pints of Halo Top’s Lemon Cake Ice Cream

-3 pints of Halo Top’s Black Cherry Ice Cream

-2 cups of granola

-2 bananas, sliced

-1 cup of strawberries, sliced

-1 cup of raspberries

-1 cup of blueberries

-1 kiwi, sliced

-1/4 cup coconut flakes

-Honey to taste

Let’s begin.

-Pop your springform pan in the freezer while the three pints of pistachio ice cream thaw on the counter (about 20 minutes)

-Spread all three pints of the pistachio ice cream into your springform pan

-Once smooth, sprinkle 1 cup of granola evenly over the ice cream

-Top granola with a layer of banana coins

-First layer complete. Freeze the springform pan for 20 minutes while the three pints of lemon cake ice cream thaw on the counter

-Spread the next layer of ice cream over the banana coins

-Sprinkle with 1 cup of granola

-Top with sliced strawberries (cut into coins)

-Second layer complete. Freeze for 20 minutes while the black cherry ice cream thaws

-Spread your final layer of black cherry ice cream over the strawberries

-And now we’re ready to decorate.. Top with raspberries, blueberries, thinly sliced kiwi, and finish with coconut flakes

-Freeze Overnight

-Unlatch and lift springform pan

-Drizzle the entire cake with honey

-Take a minute to relish this beauty. Serve immediately and enjoy!

