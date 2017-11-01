These five local companies are helping those in need—in L.A. and across the globe.

Apolis

Raan and Shea Parton coined the phrase “advocacy through industry” to describe their unique change-centered business model. Apolis, the brothers’ rugged, utilitarian clothing line, sources many products from companies that use fair-trade practices and enrich the lives of the artisans they employ, by providing, among other things, literary and nutrition classes in Bangladesh and offering job placement for women in Ethiopia. > apolisglobal.com

Von Holzhausen

For 14 years Vicki von Holzhausen was an award-winning designer in the automotive industry. In 2012, she returned to her native L.A. to create a handbag line focused on design, sustainability, and ethical consumerism. An advocate of female-focused charities, she donates a portion of her sales to Hope Gardens Family Center, which provides transitional housing, job training, and support services for homeless women. > vonholzhausen.com

N:Philanthropy

Giving back has been designer Yvonne Niami’s mission since she started this L.A.-based line, which donates 10 percent of its proceeds to organizations such as Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the ASPCA. Gal Gadot, Zoe Saldana, and Anna Kendrick are fans of the brand’s distressed tees, sweaters, and skirts, and celebs help amp up buzz about the brand by using the hashtag #giveadamn on social media company’s $81 revenue, each pair of when they wear the clothes. > nphilanthropy.com



LuxAnthropy

Luxury resale sites, which allow folks to buy and sell used designer goods online, are a popular way to stay stylish on a budget. LuxAnthropy founders Lisa Eisler and Jennifer Mann Hillman took a good thing and made it better. Their site allows sellers to donate a portion of their proceeds to a charity of their choosing while LuxAnthropy contributes 5 percent of its commission to the same charity. It’s a win-win-win situation. > luxanthropy.com

The Giving Keys

In 2009, musician Caitlin Crosby got the idea to engrave keys with inspirational words like Love, Strength, and Let Go and make necklaces out of them. They were a hit. After she hired a homeless couple to work as engravers, they were able to move into an apartment, and Crosby found a deeper purpose. Working with Chrysalis, the company has provided job opportunities to help more than 70 people transition out of homelessness. > thegivingkeys.com

This article is a part of Give Los Angeles 2017: A Charitable Registry. Click here for more.