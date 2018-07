Ice cream fans (i.e. everyone in the world), we have some good news. Ben and Jerry’s will be serving up free ice cream on April 4. This is the 38th year the famous ice cream duo has celebrated its own free cone day. The shops in Santa Monica, Sherman Oaks, and Union Station all confirmed they are participating.

A post shared by Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) on Mar 1, 2017 at 6:43am PST

