For diehard Game of Thrones fans, Sunday nights can seem a little bleak without a new episode to look forward to now that the penultimate season has wrapped. GoT super fans Linda Immediato (the Los Angeles magazine style editor) and Joanna Lenn (an entertainment marketing executive) have teamed up to create the Game of Thrones Withdrawal Support Group—a weekly event held at different bars around the city every Sunday evening. This Sunday the group will meet at Golden Road Brewing from 7 pm until 10 pm.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring questions they have about the show, along with their own insights, observations, and Season 8 theories and speculations. Winter is here for Thrones addicts, and it’s going to be a long one until the final season airs, the group promises to keep the flame in Old Town’s Hightower burning throughout the long night.

For more information and to RSVP to the event on Sunday check out the group’s Facebook event page.