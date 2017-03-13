Our libraries have some nice perks. One of them is the L.A. County Library’s “Discover & Go” program, which gives families the chance to visit libraries for free. The perk, it’s worth repeating, is from the county library, not the city library, because The Great Library Wars have only known casualties, not victors.

From the county:

Library card holders, above the age of 18, can visit the Discover & Go online portal to reserve free family passes to local Southern California museums.

Partnering museums and cultural institutions provide the LA County Library a limited number of free passes to library card holders, who can go online and reserve free family passes. All free tickets are first come, first served, until all tickets are exhausted for the month.

Museums currently participating in the County Library program include: Autry Museum, Craft & Folk Art Museum, Japanese American National Museum, Kidspace Children’s Museum, La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, LACMA, La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, Muckenthaler Cultural Center, Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, Pasadena Museum of California Art, Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, Skirball Museum, and more.