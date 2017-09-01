All of L.A.’s Free Museum Days in September

This September is a pretty special one in the world of L.A.’s museums, with the opening of the only-once-every-few-years Pacific Standard Time initiative. But maybe even more importantly, now that the summer vacation season is over, you might actually be able to explore a museum in peace, with fewer kiddos and tourists around.

If you’re savvy, you can find free admission days at museums large and small, including MOCA, the Autry, and the Museum of Latin American Art where, if you hurry, you’ll be able to catch the end of the run of Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray, a collection of intimate photos of the iconic artist (an image from which is pictured above). For a full rundown of all the free museum days in September, check out this comprehensive list from We Like LA.

