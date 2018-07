To promote the grand opening of Burger City Grill in Torrance, the restaurant will be giving its first 50 customers free burgers for a year. The grand opening will take place on March 27 at 11 a.m. The restaurant will also be raffling off shirts and hats but who cares have we mentioned free burgers for a year?

The new Burger City Grill will be located on 3605 Artesia Blvd. Its other locations are in Downey and Lomita.

A post shared by burgercitygrill (@burgercitygrill) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:24pm PST