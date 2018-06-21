Gorgeous Hotel Pools in L.A. Where You Can Cool Off Without Booking a Room

It’s summer, and apparently our house didn’t come equipped with a sparkling infinity pool. Rude. To fix this injustice, we like to make our way to one of L.A.’s many lovely hotel pools. Even if you’re not trying to lease a suite, several of the best spots will let you cool down, no room key required.

A post shared by Highlight Room (@thehighlightroom) on Mar 6, 2018 at 6:16pm PST



Make your way up to the Highlight Room on the roof of Hollywood’s Dream Hotel when you’re looking to cool off in a gorgeous setting. The pool is open to the public after 6 P.M. on weekdays and all day on weekends, and a full schedule of public parties and programming (from upbeat to more low-key) can be found on their site. Cabanas and table reservations are available online, as are reservations for meals in Highlight Room’s pool-adjacent all-day restaurant. 6417 Selma Ave., Hollywood

A post shared by Viviane (@vivianerestaurant) on Jun 17, 2018 at 9:20am PDT



For a dose of retro, mid-century style, slip into the round courtyard pool at the Avalon hotel. You can book a pass from DayAxe, or, we’ve heard, you might be allowed to hang around after a meal at the chic poolside restaurant Viviane. Brunch and pool time? Hello, weekend goals.

A post shared by Thomas Pardee (@thomaspardee) on Aug 20, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

Advertisement



Both locations of The Standard open their beautiful hotel pools up to non-guests, as long as you’re willing to spend a little money while you’re there. At the DTLA location, use of the rooftop pool comes with a $45 food and beverage minimum; in West Hollywood, you’ll be spending $35 from Monday through Thursday or $50 on Friday through Sunday. With a variety of appealing options to eat and drink at both, we doubt you’ll have a problem racking up a decent tab. 8300 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

A post shared by Aloft Hotels (@alofthotels) on Apr 25, 2017 at 9:37am PDT



This newer hotel from the W chain’s spin-off brand Aloft primarily caters to LAX travelers who probably don’t even take full advantage of the sunny Splash Deck pool facilities—but you can. Buy a $20 day pass from the front desk upon arrival, and make your way to a cheery orange chaise. Weekend pool parties draw in more of a local crowd, when the mimosas and sangria flows. 475 N. Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo

A post shared by Mr. C Beverly Hills (@mrcbeverlyhills) on May 18, 2015 at 1:23pm PDT



In general, Mr. C’s charming pool deck is exclusive to hotel guests, but there are three ways that locals can get their feet wet. You could buy a ticket to Tuesday night Poolside Cinema screenings (which continue weekly through November 21 this year), to take in a retro flick from the comfort of a lounger, or stop in on Thursday evenings, for the On Deck Social Club happy hour when they invite the public in for spritzes and Peronis in the “Yacht Club” pool area. When you really want the full pool-day indulgence, reserve a cabana; packages run from $150 for a basic rental on a weekday to $500 for an experience including poolside spa treatments, fresh-squeezed juices, a cheese plate, and other treats. 1224 Beverwil Dr., Beverly Hills

A post shared by Sunset Tower Hotel (@sunset_tower) on Jan 27, 2017 at 12:25pm PST



For low-key glamour that doesn’t try too hard, grab your oversized sunglasses and head to Sunset Tower Hotel. Relax on a chic chaise and take in stunning rooftop views from one of the tallest buildings along the Sunset Strip. The experience isn’t free—there’s a $75 fee for non-guests—but the memories (and envy-inducing ‘grams) will justify it. To book, phone 323-654-7100. 8358 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

A post shared by Jessica Styles (@stylesj) on Jul 15, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT



The secret is out about this recently-renovated vintage gem in Studio City, but since it boasts the largest hotel pool in the entire San Fernando Valley, you should still be able to snag a deck chair. To use the pool, stop by the front desk and buy a day pass. Once you’re in, you can set up wherever you like and lounge around as long as you please. 12825 Ventura Blvd., Studio City

RELATED: The Nine Best Rooftop Bars in L.A.