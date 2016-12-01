Stay Classy Bar Pop-Up

Tonight! Look at all these classy folks:) #stayclassybar A photo posted by Stay Classy Bar (@stayclassybar) on Apr 30, 2016 at 8:58pm PDT

Why should New Yorkers be the only ones who get to drink themselves silly amidst Anchorman paraphernalia? NYC’s popular Will Ferrell-themed bar—whose name is a Ron Burgundy reference but whose ethos is really more of a tribute to all things Ferrell—is headed west for brief 10-day stint in L.A. starting Monday December 5. (Rumor has it the pop-up could become permanent.) Dress in your finest vintage polyester blazer and make for the TCL Chinese 6 theater to indulge in drinks like the Mugatu Mule and the Milk Was a Bad Choice. More information (December 5-15, TCL Chinese Theater)

A Christmas Carol

Advertisement

It’s never too early for a healthy dose of seasonal nostalgia. Get your fill at Pasadena’s A Noise Within theater, where the relatively terrifying (ghosts!) but ultimately charming (Tiny Tim!) tale of Ebenezer Scrooge comes to life. This year’s staging marks the company’s 20th production of the Charles Dickens classic. More information (December 2-23, A Noise Within)

TEDxLA

#TEDxLA’s speaker lineup is revealed! Don’t forget to purchase your tickets for the 12/3 event before it’s too late! bit.ly/tedxnow A video posted by TEDxLA (@tedxla) on Dec 1, 2016 at 12:12pm PST

Looking for a way to make yourself smarter in a single day? (If you’re smart, you’ll say yes.) TEDxLA, the TED talk offshoot, is headed here this weekend for its largest event ever. On December 3, speakers including Google Senior Fellow Jeff Dean, first female space explorer Anousheh Ansari, and actor-slash-energy innovator Harry Hamlin descend on the Dolby Theater to talk virtual reality, gender balance, food equality, and more. More information (December 3, the Dolby Theater)

Snow Los Angeles

In L.A., snow is kind of like your friend’s baby: Fun to play with for a short period of time, but you’re not mad when it goes away. Which is why this temporary, nine-acre tubing park is pretty much the jam. Head to the Old Lodge near Elysian Park and fulfill your wintry dreams, then savor the experience of getting in your car and turning on the air conditioning. There’s one caveat—you have to buy tickets ahead of time, so plan ahead. More information (through December 23, the Old Lodge)

Enchanted: Forest of Light

There are a slew of Christmas light displays to see this month, but Descanso Gardens’s Enchanted: Forest of Light may be the most intriguing. A $28 timed-entry ticket grants you access to a one-mile, interactive route through ten different light displays that put a twist on classic holiday décor (expect rainbow-colored forests and hands-on art installations). Get your fill of touching the art, then indulge in some crab dip or bread pudding at Descanso’s new restaurant, Maple. More information (Through January 8, Descanso Gardens)