Everyone’s favorite overstuffed sandwich shop is getting close to opening its doors in the valley. Fat Sal’s announced its Encino location in 2016, but the open date has been pushed back a few times. Naturally, we were excited when we recently saw what appears to be progress being made.

Owner Josh Stone told us today: “We are targeting end of spring 2017.” Which would be kind of soon.

Advertisement

It will take the place of the old Johnny Rockets at the corner of Ventura and Balboa at 16901 Ventura Boulevard in Encino.

A post shared by Fat Sal’s (@fatsalsdeli) on Mar 18, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

A post shared by Fat Sal’s (@fatsalsdeli) on Mar 14, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

A post shared by Fat Sal’s (@fatsalsdeli) on Mar 12, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

A post shared by Fat Sal’s (@fatsalsdeli) on Jul 16, 2016 at 2:24pm PDT

RELATED: The Unexpected Culinary Genius of Fat Sal’s