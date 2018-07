Because life holds no meaning without fresh strawberries

Los Angeles is chock-full of farmers markets. Some are known to all (hi, Santa Monica), while others are hidden gems (read on to discover). The best time of year is here and it’s prime time for farmers markets. Here’s where and when you can find them.

Atwater Village

When: Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 3528 Larga Ave. in public parking lot 646

Local musicians provide live entertainment.

Baldwin Hills

When: Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

As a bonus, there’s yoga and cardio workouts.

Baldwin Park

When: Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: The cafeteria patio of the medical center campus, 1011 Baldwin Park Blvd.

Beverly Grove

When: Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 8400 Melrose Ave.

Beverly Hills

When: Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 9300 block of Civic Center Dr. between Third St. and Santa Monica Blvd.

Drop your children off at the market’s kid zone while you pick out seasonal veggies and sweet treats.

Boyle Heights

When: Fridays from 3 to 8 p.m.

Where: 1831 E. 1st St.

The Mariachi bands should be incentive enough.

Century City

When: Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 10100 Santa Monica Blvd.

Along with produce, you can buy beauty products, flowers, and poke bowls.

Culver City

When: Tuesdays from 2 to 7 p.m.

Where: Main street between Venice Blvd. and Culver Blvd.

Downey

When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 11039 Downey Ave.

Downtown

When: Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 5th St. between Broadway and Spring St.

When: Wednesdays 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Pershing Square by 5th Ave.

When: Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 735 S. Figueroa St.

When: Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 333 S. Hope St.

Eagle Rock

When: Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m.

Where: 2035 Colorado Blvd.

East L.A.

When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 4801 E. 3rd St.

Echo Park

When: Fridays from 3 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Logan St. at Sunset Blvd.

El Segundo

When: Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m.

Where: The 400 block of Main St.

Fairfax

When: Weekdays 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 6333 W. 3rd St.

Highland Park

When: Tuesdays from 3 to 8 p.m.

Where: N. Figueroa St. and Avenue 58

Keep an eye out for handcrafted pasta.

Hollywood

When: Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Ivar Ave. and Selma Ave., between Sunset and Hollywood

When: Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m., April through September

Where: 1999 N. Sycamore Ave.

When: Mondays and Thursdays from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: 5454 Hollywood Blvd.

At least once a month they bring in local musicians, as well as nutritionists you can consult with.

Huntington Park

When: Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave.

La Cañada Flintridge

When: Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: 1300 Foothill Blvd., across the street from Memorial Park

Larchmont

When: Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 209 N. Larchmont Blvd.

Some vendors arrive early, if you want first pick of the freshest produce.

Manhattan Beach

When: Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (5:00 p.m. during the summer months)

Where: Metlox Plaza behind Shade Hotel

Over 200 farmers and local businesses gather for this one.

Mar Vista

When: Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Grand View and Venice Blvd.

You can drop the kids off at story time or cooking classes, and also have the dog looked after.

Marina Del Rey

When: Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Where: Via Marina at Panay Way, parking lot #11

Mid-City

When: Thursdays from 2 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: 1801 S. La Cienega Blvd.

When: Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m

Where: 4394 Washington Blvd.

Yes, there is live jazz.

Mid-Wilshire

When: Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m

Where: 5700 Wilshire Blvd.

Montrose

When: Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 3808 Ocean View Blvd.

Keep an eye out for special events like their Independence Day car show and Kids ‘n Critters Day.

Pacific Palisades

When: Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 15777 Bowdoin St.

Food, clothes, and succulents.

Palms

When: Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Motor Ave. and National Blvd.

Pasadena

When: Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Holly St. between Fair Oaks and Raymond Avenues

When: Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: 2900 Block of N. Sierra Madre Blvd.

When: Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: 363 East Villa St.

When: Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m.

Where: Meridian Ave. and El Centro St. next to the Metro Gold Line South Pasadena Station

There’s a free bike valet for cyclists.

San Fernando Valley

When: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: E. Olive Ave. and S. Glenoaks Blvd.

Expect to find everything from rose bushes to gluten-free Korean food to artisanal yogurt.

When: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Calabasas Road just west of El Canon Ave.

When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Owensmouth Ave. between Sherman Way and Wyandotte St.

When: Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 17400 Victory Blvd., Van Nuys

When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 5331 Bakman Ave.

There’s also clothes, an Arts Village, and children’s activities.

When: Wednesdays from 5 to 9 p.m., March through October

Where: 9301 Tampa Ave.

When: Tuesdays from 3 to 7 p.m.

Where: 14006 Riverside Dr.

When: Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Ventura Place between Laurel Canyon Blvd. and Radford Ave.

Your kids will want to go to this market more than you for the train ride and rock climbing.

When: Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: 10225 Riverside Dr.

San Gabriel Valley

When: Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: South Second St. between Main & Commonwealth

When: Fridays from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Heritage Park, Citrus Ave. and San Bernardino Road

When: Fridays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 21168 Golden Springs Dr., Walnut

When: Wednesdays from 4 to 8:30 p.m., April through September

Where: 245 E. Bonita Ave.

When: Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: City Hall parking lot, 9701 Las Tunas Dr.

When: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 195 Glendora Ave. by the Lakes Entertainment Center

Santa Monica

When: Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Heritage Square, 2640 Main St.

Expect bi-weekly cooking demonstrations.

When: Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Ave. and 2nd St.

When: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 2200 Virginia Ave. (Cloverfield Blvd. at Pico Blvd.)

Going strong since 1992.

Silver Lake

When: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesdays from 2 to 7:30 p.m

Where: 3700 W. Sunset Blvd.

They’ve got fresh food and a lot of vintage clothing.

South Gate

When: Mondays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Corner of Tweedy Blvd. and Pinehurst Ave. (parking lot #3)

Sunland-Tujunga

When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Tierra del Sol Foundation, 9919 Sunland Blvd.

West Hollywood

When: Mondays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Plummer Park’s north parking lot, 1200 N. Vista St.

West L.A.

When: Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m.

Where: 1031 Broxton Ave.

When: Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 11338 Santa Monica Blvd.

You’ll find award-winning coffee, fresh avocados, tamales, and even books.

When: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., March through mid-November

Where: Oak St. and First St.

Westchester

When: Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Sundays at 6200 W. 87th St.; Wednesdays at 7000 Manchester Blvd.

Venice

When: Fridays from 7 to 11 a.m.

Where: Venice Blvd. and Venice Way

