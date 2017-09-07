ECHO VI: FAMILY, presented by The Echo Society, is no ordinary concert. Rather than a traditional venue, this intimate show takes place at a historic mansion in the Silver Lake hills, with the secret location not revealed until you’ve bought your ticket. And instead of settling into a seat for a night of performance, attendees will arrive to discover music coming from rooms throughout the estate, leaving them to their own to explore and create their own experience.

For this three-night performance, dozens of musicians are working together to create immersive, site-specific work, never heard before—and, most likely, never to be heard again, at least not in the same way.

Original compositions have been created by a group of Hollywood’s favorite film-score experts and an all-star group of musicians. Participating composers include Rob Simonsen (Foxcatcher, 500 Days of Summer, The Way Way Back), Brendan Angelides (13 Reasons Why, Billions), Jeremy Zuckerman (Avatar: The Last Airbender, Legend of Korra), Joseph Trapanese (Tron: Legacy, Straight Outta Compton), Benjamin Wynn (Avatar: The Last Airbender, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness), and more.

Joining them to create and perform these new pieces, are Grizzly Bear’s Chris Taylor, Pitchfork-faved electronic artist Julianna Barwick, Elf Power band-member and Lil’ Wayne collaborator Heather McIntosh, Armenian jazz pianist Vardan Ovsepian, M83 keyboardist Morgan Kibby, visual artist, composer, and half of Jónsi & Alex, Alex Somers, and many others. In addition, expect a few surprise guests to pop up. Different ensembles will convene each night, so you could attend all three and see totally different shows.

Tying everything together is the theme of “family,” with each composer challenged to create a work that takes on the idea of the complexity of that concept in their own way.

Performances take place Friday, October 20, at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., Saturday, October 21, at 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and Sunday, October 22, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets for most performances are $75, including an open cocktail reception, for ages 21+. All ages are welcome for the 5 p.m. show on Friday, when tickets are discounted to $35. Tickets are available online starting at 10 a.m. on September 7. A portion of each ticket sale will be donated to the ACLU.

