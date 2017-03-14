Summer in L.A. just isn’t complete without an outdoor movie screening and picnic. Luckily Eat|See|Hear just announced its schedule, so we can start planning. The lineup includes classics like Mean Girls, Pulp Fiction, Harry Potter, and an exclusive of the live concert-film, Depeche Mode: 101, at the Rose Bowl Stadium, where the movie was filmed.

Eat|See|Hear also features up-and-coming local bands, more than 150 rotating food trucks, and the largest inflatable movie screen on the West Coast.

Additionally, people who chose to bring their pups will be treated to free dog biscuits and water bowls. The event marks its 5th year with Best Friends Animal Society as an official nonprofit partner. This partnership has seen $30,000 donations and more than 50 animals have found permanent homes.

The series runs from May 6 to Sept 16. For more information visit eatseehear.com.

Movie Schedule:

May 6 – Mean Girls, Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall

May 13 – Casablanca, North Hollywood Recreation Center

May 20 – Grand Budapest Hotel, Santa Monica High School Greek Amphitheater

May 27 – Pulp Fiction, The Autry Museum

June 3 – Friday, LA State Historic Park

June 10 – Princess Bride, The Autry Museum

June 17 – La La Land, Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall

June 24 – Grease, North Hollywood Recreation Center

July 1 – Top Gun, The Autry Museum

July 8 – Singin’ In The Rain, Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall

July 15 – The Sandlot, The Autry Museum

July 22 – Die Hard, LA State Historic Park

July 29 – Young Frankenstein, The Autry Museum

August 5 – Airplane, Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall

August 12 – When Harry Met Sally, The Autry Museum

August 19 – Raiders of the Lost Ark, La Cienega Park in Beverly Hills

August 25 – Depeche Mode: 101, Rose Bowl Stadium

September 2 – Goodfellas, The Autry Museum

September 9 – Harry Potter, Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall

September 16 – Amelie, Santa Monica High School Amphitheater

