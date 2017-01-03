Commercial photographer Vincent Laforet was sort of messing around at the Manhattan Beach Pier with his drone on New Year’s Day last year when he grabbed video of a thing that happens every day day, that’s sort of mundane in a way, that is actually quite beautiful from the right angle, at the right time of day, when you stop to notice it: a flock of birds taking flight over the ocean.

If you’re curious about the technical details of the shoot, you can read about them here on the photographer’s blog.

