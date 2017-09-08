Is your surfer dog ready to go pro? The Surf City Surf Dog competition is coming to the Huntington Dog Beach on Saturday, September 23, and you have until September 18 to register your furry friend. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free for spectators—and of course, dogs are welcome. The four-legged “pawticipants” are divided into judging categories based on their weight and whether or not there’s a human on the board with them. Professional surf judges will assess each dog on a variety of skills. The winners get a trophy and “barking rights.”

Surf City Surf Dog was created in 2009 to bring together Huntington Beach’s surf culture and dog culture. It’s a chance to watch cute canines catch waves, and it gives the organizers (and the rest of us) a rare excuse to combine surf slang and dog puns. McKenna Subaru sponsored this year’s event, which is a fundraiser for several animal rescue organizations, a.k.a. “charity pawtners,” including Barks of Love, French Bulldog Rescue Network, Huntington Dog Beach, OC SPCA, Southern California Golden Retriever Rescue, and Westie Rescue of Orange County and Beyond. Explore the Doggy SurFUR Expo between heats, and stick around on Saturday night for the NY Dog Film Festival. (Film festival tickets are $25.)

The Huntington Dog Beach is located at 100 Goldenwest Street and the PCH in Huntington Beach. Parking near the beach can be challenging, but the website offers tips.

Advertisement

Watch highlights from last year’s competition here:

We checked up on a few of last year’s surfers, and they all look like they’ve been training hard. It’s impawsible to predict who’ll take home the top prize.

A post shared by rustythesurfingminpin (@rustythesurfingminpin) on Aug 16, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

A post shared by Brandy The Pug (@brandy_the_pug) on Sep 6, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

A post shared by Cherie the Surf Dog (@cheriethesurfdog) on Aug 26, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

A post shared by Abbie Girl (@abbiesurfs) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:08pm PST

A post shared by Sugar (@sugarthesurfingdog) on Nov 23, 2016 at 9:44am PST

A post shared by BONO – the surf dog (@bonosurfdog) on Feb 20, 2017 at 2:58pm PST