This Vegan Night Market Is the Stuff of Food Dreams, and You Need to Taste Everything

No animals were harmed in the making of this event

The herbivores are getting wild. The occasion? Vegan Street Fair Nights, two nights of animal-friendly delights, setting up shop at The Federal Bar in North Hollywood on Friday, September 1, and Saturday, September 2, 2017, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Curated by Tim Moore (better known as the Instagram celeb @veganfatkid), the night-market style fair features vegan food and drinks from vendors from L.A. and beyond, including Bling Bling Dumpling, S + M Vegan, Taqueria La Venganza, and The Wild Chive. Satisfy your sweet tooth with treats from Cocobella Creamery, Donut Friend, and Scandylous Delights. Full menus to whet your appetite are available on Vegan Street Fair’s website.

Photograph by @VeganFatKid

When you’ve eaten your fill, dance your butt off to two DJs and a live performance by the ‘80s cover band FlashPants, relax in the beer garden, or play oversized lawn games. You can also make friends with other vegans and talk about vegan things (suggested topic: tofu or tempeh and why?).

“It’s like having all of our closest friends over for a party packed full of delicious vegan food from across SoCal, and since VeganFatKid hand-picked the food, you know it’s going to be off the chain,” Jessica Schoech, the event’s creator, said in a statement.

Photograph by @VeganFatKid

Friday night is for adults only; ticketholders must be 21 or over (and drinks from the bar can be enjoyed anywhere in the event, rather than confined to designated zones). Saturday’s event is family-friendly, and children 12 and under are free. General admission tickets are $24 per night when purchased in advance or $30 at the door, and get you entry to the event, but food purchases are up to you. Upgraded VIP Passport tickets go for $80 to $164 and include food, drinks, and the ability to skip any lines.

Photograph courtesy of Vegan Street Fair

