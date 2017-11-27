The holidays are a perfect time to play with tradition, and Kristine de la Cruz, the whimsical pastry chef at FrankieLucy Bakeshop, has created a new take on the classic French Christmas cake, Bûche de Noël.

Typically, the Bûche de Noël is a chocolate sponge cake, rolled up with creamy frosting and, if you’re lucky, outfitted with fun marzipan decorations. For this version, de la Cruz drew inspiration from her own Filipino heritage and whipped up an ube-infused cake, filled with macapuno cream cheese, and topped with coconut buttercream.

Delightfully purple, the cake will be available from her Silver Lake shop by special order (place your order online by December 17 for delivery through Christmas). The ube bûches are available in sizes for two to three guests ($20), six to eight ($50), or 14 to 16 ($85).

FrankieLucy Bakeshop is located at 3116 1/2 West Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake.