In Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Yoda says to Anakin, “Fear is the path to the dark side.” Your fears won’t get you into the Dark Side Bar (6925 Hollywood Blvd, 3rd floor)—you’ll need a ticket. The Dark Side Bar, which also has locations in New York City and Washington, D.C., invites visitors to experience the “unequivocally macabre environment” for a limited time. Depending on when you go, you may encounter a burlesque show with dancers from other planets, trivia nights, alien speed dating, intergalactic dance parties, and immersive adventure games. Check the bar’s Facebook page for a list of upcoming events.

Don’t confuse this Star Wars-themed pop-up with Hollywood’s other Star Wars bar, the Scum & Villainy Cantina, now open permanently at 6377 Hollywood Blvd. That one was inspired by the Mos Eisley Cantina on Tattooine, while the Dark Side Bar has a distinctly villainous vibe. “It’s supposed to be that you’re in a bar inside the Death Star, or a bar where a Stormtrooper would go after work and complain about how mean the Emperor was to him that day,” creator Zach Neil told the Washington Post.

Tickets are $33 and include two of the bar’s custom cocktails, which have names like Red Force, The Imperial, and The Mind Trick. The bar also serves small plates such as tentacles on sticks (soy BBQ glazed octopus skewers and Bantha fodder (vegan sushi egg rolls). Those menu offerings make one wonder: Was Vader vegan? The Dark Side Bar accepts walk-ins ($40) when space is available. Guests are encouraged, but not required, to come in costume.

