Enjoy an effortless feast thanks to these local chefs

These local restaurants are toiling away in the kitchen, and all you have to do is place an order, set the table, and then baste yourself in the compliments of your adoring relatives.

Santa Monica

Photograph courtesy of Belcampo

This one is for the true Thanksgiving champions. Belcampo is calling this meal “Luxegiving,” and if you’re wondering what that means, it means the words “truffle,” “Champagne,” and “Mario Batali” each appear in the menu at least once. The package serves 14, is all crafted with Belcampo’s commitment to sustainability, and might be the poshest Thankgiving you’ll eat.

The Turkey: A 22-26 pound Organic turkey, raised on Belcampo Farm, roasted in classic style.

Side Highlights: Green bean casserole with trumpet mushroom béchamel; aged white cheddar macaroni and cheese with Belcampo pork lardons and a gruyere crust.

Is There Pie? Two! One pumpkin, and one apple-caramel.

How to Order: Place your order online by November 13 for pick-up in Santa Monica or delivery right to your home. The 17-dish package for 14 guests is $899 (though that includes a bottle of Taittinger Brut La Français Champagne, naturally).

Los Feliz

You may think of Little Dom’s as your Italian food go-to, but, come Thanksgiving, they’re all-American—albeit in a refined, modern sort of way. Bonus to ordering your meal from Little Dom’s: They’ll save you a trip to the wine shop by also offering a selection of bottles that will pair flawlessly with your feast for pick-up along with the rest of your order.

The Turkey: A whole, free range turkey, deep fried in peanut oil, accompanied by 32 ounces of giblet gravy.

Side Highlights: Roasted Brussels sprouts with wild boar bacon; Saba-glazed, wood-oven-roasted heirloom carrots.

Is There Pie? Pick from apple pie with cinnamon oat crumble ($35), brown butter pumpkin pie ($35), bourbon and Steen’s Cane Syrup pecan pie ($48), or go a bit unorthodox with coconut cream pie with candied cardamom coconut ($35).

How to Order: Review the menu posted online and then call 323-661-0055 to place your order for a la carte dishes that serve six to eight guests ($5 to $48). Orders can be picked up between 9 A.M. and noon on Thanksgiving Day.

Santa Monica

The smoke-masters of L.A. are turning their slow-and-low skills to Thanksgiving this year. The all-in-one meal makes some subtle nods to Wexler’s Jewish cuisine heritage and is available for pick-up at the Santa Monica restaurant or, for the ultimate laid-back turkey-day can be delivered right to your house. For those playing host all weekend, Wexler’s can also add on breakfast boxes featuring their bagels, lox, and other treats.

The Turkey: Smoked whole Mary’s free range turkey

Side Highlights: Challah bread stuffing with mushroom and sage; roasted market carrots with honey and rosemary; “cheezy” pull-apart rolls.

Is There Pie? Add a pumpkin pie with toasted marshmallow topping and graham cracker crust or brown butter pecan pie with cocoa nibs for $40 each.

How to Order: Look over the online menu—there is really only one main option, a dinner package serving 10 to 12 ($350)—and then email catering@wexlersdeli.com or call 424-744-8671, extension 1, by November 19 at 5 P.M.

Fairfax District

Chef Marcel Vigneron is offering an elegant Thanksgiving pick-up package from his acclaimed restaurant. If you decide to go out to eat, they’ll also be open and serving a version of the menu in the dining room on Thanksgiving day (complete with “leftovers” kits to take home).

The Turkey: A brined and spatchcocked bird (Ōra King Salmon is also available, if you’re a real turkey hater)

Side Highlights: Chestnut stuffing with ras el hanout and sweet potato; kale salad with persimmon, pomegranate, pistachio, and ricotta salata.

Is There Pie? No, but there is a pumpkin-banana bundt cake, topped with candied walnuts and whipped cream.

How to Order: Call 323-424-7735 or email info@wolfdiningla.com by November 19. The menu is available as a prix fixe package for two ($250), four ($300), or six ($450).

West Hollywood & Santa Monica

Photograph courtesy of BOA Steakhouse

BOA is trusting you to roast your own turkey and is focusing instead on filling your table with fancified versions of all the side items you’ve been dreaming of since last Thanksgiving. And can you really blame them for specializing when they’re offering no less than five versions of mashed potatoes (standard, lobster, sour cream, truffle, or garlic)?

The Turkey: You’re on your own.

Side Highlights: Goat cheese baklava; stuffed cabbage; those potatoes (obvs).

Is There Pie? Not this time.

How to Order: Call 310-899-4466 to order from the Santa Monica location or 31-278-2050 for West Hollywood. Orders must be placed by November 17 for pick up on November 21 or 22. The a la carte dishes on this sides-only menu are available in a serving for six to eight ($33 to $105) or 10 to 12 ($66 to $210).

Studio City

The Bellwether is all about elevated seasonal comfort food year-round, so creating a cozy, classic Thanksgiving menu came naturally to Chef Ted Hopson and his co-owner Ann-Marie Verdi. The dishes are a greatest-hits of the Thanksgiving table.

The Turkey: For groups of eight to 10, an 11-pound, herb-brined whole turkey ($65); for smaller gatherings, 2.5-pound sliced, boneless turkey breasts ($35). Either way, it’ll be certified Organic and come from Diestel Farms.

Side Highlights: Honey roasted heirloom carrots with brown butter and carrot top salad; mashed sweet potatoes with maple and hazelnut.

Is There Pie? Nope, you’ll have to BYOP with this one.

How to Order: Email info@thebellwetherla.com to place an order by November 15. Customers can order a family dinner for 10 with the basics ($120) and then add a la carte sides of their choosing ($7 to $15).

Downtown L.A.

Photograph courtesy of Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill

In the immortal worlds of one Sheryl Crow, “This ain’t no country club, this is L.A.” And in L.A., you can have Wolfgang Puck cook your Thanksgiving dinner. (OK, so probably not technically Puck himself, but let’s move on.) This menu, prepped at the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at L.A. Live, hits all the essentials and is available for pick up or home delivery.

The Turkey: A whole, roasted 14- to 16-pound free range turkey.

Side Highlights: Sourdough stuffing with fall apples, celery, and sage; French green beans with roasted mushrooms.

Is There Pie? Your choice of apple or pumpkin pie is included in the dinner package or available individually for $30.

How to Order: Call 213-748-9700 or email wp.bgla@wolfgangpuck.com by November 20 to place your order. An all-inclusive meal for ten is available for $400; all dishes are also available a la carte, sides range from $20 to $30, turkey $195.

Beverly Hills

Photograph courtesy of Lawry's The Prime Rib

Thanksgiving is all about tradition, so consider trusting your feast to this Beverly Hills chophouse that’s been feeding Angelenos for generations. You can dine in the restaurant or order a package to pick up and serve at home; either way, the emphasis is on nostalgic faves to please relatives of all ages.

The Turkey: Roasted and sliced white meat turkey breast (a prime beef rib option is also available if that’s your thing).

Side Highlights: Old-school creamed corn and spinach; cornbread stuffing; horseradish whipped cream to put on whatever strikes your fancy.

Is There Pie? Apple or pumpkin pies are available for $25. Dinner packages include a bake-at-home Yorkshire pudding dessert.

How to Order: Place your order online before noon on November 21 for pick up on the 23rd. Select from a variety of offerings including a turkey dinner for 10 to 12 ($255), prime rib dinner for 12 to 15 ($495), a la carte turkey breast ($115), or sides ($5 to $20).

Manhattan Beach

Photograph courtesy of Manhattan Beach Post

The teams behind Manhattan Beach Post, The Arthur J, and Fishing with Dynamite, are putting their heads together for a Thanksgiving menu that includes some popular dishes from each, plus some holiday specials. They’re also offering a selection of wines by the bottle ($60 to $450) or half-case ($90 to $180).

The Turkey: You’ll get a 15 to 17 pound ($95) or 20 to 22 pound ($125), herb-brined, naturally-raised Diestel turkey, trussed, but not roasted. They’ll let you do the honors on this ready-to-cook bird at home, but they leave nothing to chance, packing it with vegetables, stock, instructions, and even a thermometer, for an easy DIY experience.

Side Highlights: Bacon-cheddar buttermilk biscuits with maple butter; brioche stuffing with pork sausage; cranberry-kumquat relish.

Is There Pie? Fishing with Dynamite’s pumpkin pie ($28).

How to Order: Submit an order online or call 310-545-5405 by 5 P.M. on November 18. Orders can be picked up at Manhattan Beach Post on November 22, between 10 A.M. and 2 P.M.

Larchmont, Venice, Arts District, Beverly Hills, & Newport Beach

Law of averages suggests that at any Los Angeles dinner party, you’re going to have at least one vegan. Whether you’re hosting a totally plant-based feast this year or just want to make sure you have some plates your sister’s vegan boyfriend can eat, Cafe Gratitude is whipping up versions of classic sides and pies that are certified animal-friendly.

The Turkey: No main course on offer here. (Though we have some chef-approved suggestions here, if you’re looking for a vegan Thanksgiving main.)

Side Highlights: Butternut squash and French lentil loaf; roasted maple-miso Brussels sprouts.

Is There Pie? Vegan versions of pecan, pumpkin, and coconut cream (again with the coconut cream at Thanksgiving?) are available for $35.

How to Order: Place an order online by November 20 for pick up on November 22 between 1 P.M. and 10 P.M. Each a la carte side ($35) serves four to six guests.

Studio City

Photograph courtesy of Barrel & Ashes

Bring some Southern flavors to the table with a Thanksgiving spread prepped by the barbecue-masters over at Barrel & Ashes. Chef Timothy Hollingsworth (also of Otium, previously of French Laundry, NBD) even found a way to reinterpret the regular menu’s must-order hoe cakes into a special stuffing for Thanksgiving. Howdy.

The Turkey: Smoked (over a pit of California coastal red oak, if you must know).

Side Highlights: Candied sweet potatoes; green bean casserole; kale Caesar salad.

Is There Pie? Pumpkin pie and apple crisp are $35 each.

How to Order: Call 818-623-8883 or email info@barrelandashes.com at least 24 hours before pick-up; pick-up is available noon to 2 P.M. on Thanksgiving day. An online menu lists all the a la carte selections ($10 to $80)

North Hollywood

Photograph courtesy of Klean L.A.

This healthy meal-delivery service counts Kelly Slater, Joc Pederson, and other wellness-minded L.A. celebs among its subscribers. This year, Klean has decided to prove that you can still eat clean, even on Thanksgiving.

The Turkey: Roasted turkey breast (there are also ‘pescatarian’ and totally vegan protein options)

Side Highlights: Gluten-free stuffing; mashed cauliflower; yams with candied pecans and orange zest.

Is There Pie? Lighted-up takes on pumpkin pie or apple-cinnamon tart.

How to Order: Order a package for four to six guests ($160) online for home delivery on November 22.

