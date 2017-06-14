We live in Tacolandia, and this weekend we officially celebrate it. On Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. El Pueblo de Los Angeles will play host to the fifth annual Tacolandia, a food festival featuring tacos of every variety. VIP tickets to the event are sold out, but general admission tickets ($50) are still available, and they include unlimited taco samples from over 120 vendors from L.A., Mexico, and beyond.

The event, presented by L.A. Weekly, is curated by Los Angeles magazine’s own award-winning food writer, Bill Esparza.

Courtesy of Anne Fishbein/L.A. Weekly

If pleasing your taste buds isn’t enough of a reason to check out the event, do it to help preserve L.A.’s history. This year’s event benefits El Pueblo Park Association, a nonprofit organization that works to protect El Pueblo de Los Angeles and the surrounding historic structures.

Tacolandia will also feature a cash bar serving up beer and signature cocktails, and live entertainment from local bands and DJs. El Pueblo de Los Angeles is located at 125 Paseo de la Plaza, across the street from Union Station.

