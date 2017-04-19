Only good can come of this

Candace and Charles Nelson opened the first Sprinkles cupcake bakery in 2005, and since then they have expanded Sprinkles into a cupcake empire with 24 locations around the United States, 14 of which offer a 24-hour cupcake ATM. Now the Nelsons are shifting their focus to another popular staple—pizza.



Pizzana (11712 San Vicente Blvd. in Brentwood) opens to the public on Friday (April 21). The Nelsons partnered with actor Chris O’Donnell and his wife Caroline to launch the new 45-seat restaurant, which serves neo-Neapolitan pies made by master pizzaiolo Daniele Uditi, as well as antipasti and salads. Of course, no venture from the Sprinkles team would be complete without dessert. Candace Nelson’s Italian dessert menu includes a Neapolitan ice cream terrine, rhubarb upside-down cornmeal cake, and salted caramel panna cotta.

Photo by Amy Neunsinger/ Via Pizzana

Dare we dream of a pizza oven/ATM?

Pizzana will be open Sunday – Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more pizza and dessert porn, here’s Pizzana’s Insta.

RELATED: 21 Pizzas You Need to Eat Before You Die