Saved by The Max, a Pop-Up Diner Inspired by Saved by the Bell, Is Coming to L.A.

I’m so excited…

On Saved by the Bell, Zack, Kelly and the gang attended the fictional Bayside High, located in the equally fictional neighborhood of Palisades, Los Angeles. Last year, a pop-up diner based on the gang’s favorite hangout, The Max, opened in Chicago. After a sold-out run in the Windy City, the diner is “graduating” and going on the road. Its first stop is its TV hometown, Los Angeles.

Photo via Saved by the Max

While the diner’s creators are still arranging the details of The Max’s L.A. location, opening date, and menu, they promise to share more information soon.

Here’s what we know based on The Max’s previous incarnation: It will probably strongly resemble its TV namesake. You’ll feel like you’re visiting on a day when Slater, Jessie, Screech and their friends just happened to be busy elsewhere. The ticket price in Chicago included the cost of one appetizer, one entrée, and one dessert—and of course the menu is full of references to Saved by the Bell. Many of the dishes available in Chicago were named after the show’s characters, including the A.C. Sliders, Mac & Screech, Mr. Belding’s fries, and the Lisa Turtle milkshake. The diner’s drink menu was named after The Attic, the 18-and-over dance club that made the Bayside kids want fake IDs. It served up creatively named cocktails such as the “I’m So Excited,” a dressed-up Vodka and Red Bull inspired by Jessie’s famous caffeine pill freakout.

Photo via Saved by the Max

Some fans show up dressed as their favorite Saved by the Bell characters. One couple even got engaged there, according to Derek Berry, one of three partners behind the diner. He said, “I looked over and saw this guy proposing to his girlfriend, who was dressed as Kelly Kapowski. It was surprising, touching, a little weird, and mostly awesome.”

Photo via Saved by the Max

While there may be limited room for walk-ins, reservations are highly recommended. For updates, follow The Max on social media at @SavedByTheMax.

