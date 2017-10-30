Ice cream chain Salt & Straw does it up for every holiday and season, inventing whimsical flavors unlike anything you’ll find at regular ol’ scoop shops—but for Thanksgiving this year, they are taking it to an entirely new level. They have crafted an ice cream to represent almost every dish on the traditional Thanksgiving table (they skipped that green bean-mushroom soup thing, which was wise). Welcome, The Thanksgiving Dinner of Ice Cream.

Here are the all the flavors and descriptions, according to materials provided by the Portland-based dairy wizards:

Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans: Sweet potatoes are roasted down and mixed with cream and sugar to make a sweet, spicy, sticky ice cream. Then Oregon pecans are mixed and caramelized with maple sugar. It is then of course topped off with hand-churned ribbons of Salt & Straw’s own delicious homemade gooey maple fluff. Buttered Mashed Potatoes & Gravy: Salt & Straw has made over 600 different flavors of ice cream, and this is hands-down the most savory one ever served. Salt & Straw makes a potato- flavored ice cream, thanks to the real potatoes boiled down until the starch turns to sugar, and then stirs in their own homemade gravy fudge made from two mashed-up recipes, pun very much intended. The result is a super-dense, super-creamy ice cream that tastes sweet and salty with hints of chocolate, coffee and yes, baked mashed potato. Persimmon Walnut Stuffing: Salt & Straw’s stuffing course tastes like a warm spice cake, thanks to the chopped-up pieces of homemade toasted stuffing made with walnuts and bourbon raisins added to a savory spiced ice cream. And for a sweet finish, roasted persimmons are added, made with fruit grown locally at Apricot Farms. Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey: It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without turkey, but how exactly is it made into deliciously salty, creamy ice cream? Two ways! Turkey stock is cooked and mixed with sugar, spices and onions down until it bubbles into a caramel, which creates the base of the salted caramel ice cream. And Salt & Straw also roasts turkey skin until it’s crispy and then candy-coat it and mix bits of that in, too. So you could almost call this Double Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey. Spiced Goat Cheese & Pumpkin Pie: What makes pumpkin pie so delicious? Salt & Straw thinks it’s the creaminess of the custardy filling. So the creamery challenged themselves to figure out how to make this ice cream taste just like that. It starts with goat-cheese ice cream, which is sprinkled with pumpkin pie spices, but the generous helping of mashed pumpkin folded and swirled in really steals the show. If there were ever an ice cream that actually warms your face, this is the one. It’s the perfect end to a Thanksgiving meal of ice cream.

After reading that, you are now confused, intrigued, definitely craving for ice cream. We understand. To satisfy your curiosity, get yourself to any of the five local shops (Larchmont, Venice, Studio City, Arts District, or WeHo) and grab a spoon. If you opt for a full pint, your purchase will support the creamery’s “Buy a Pint, Give a Pint” campaign, in which they’ll take treats to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to distribute to local families in need on Thanksgiving.

Only catch: The Thanksgiving Dinner of Ice Cream is not actually available on Thanksgiving; all the shops will be closed. Instead, you’ll need to enjoy these special flavors from November 1 to 22.

