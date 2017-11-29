L.A.’s Food Scene Stars Are Pulling Together to Support Planned Parenthood

This is one food fest with an important message

Here’s your chance to indulge in the best of L.A.’s food and drink in support of a great cause: Food Fare will be back for 2018. Launched in 1979 (when it featured a chef you may have heard of, Julia Child), Food Fare has grown to be a marquee event for the food world, as well as the single biggest fundraiser of the year for Planned Parenthood Los Angeles.

Photograph by Aurelia D'Amore Photography, courtesy of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles

While the list of participants is so long that it might be easier to name the local chefs that aren’t involved, here are just a few of the restaurants that will be dishing up samples for guests to taste at the March 1, 2018 event: AR Cucina, Border Grill, Craft Los Angeles, Doma Kitchen, Friends & Family, Got Kosher?, Hot Hot Food, Michael’s Santa Monica, Petty Cash Taqueria, Ray’s and Stark Bar, Salazar, Simone, and many others.

Photograph by Aurelia D'Amore Photography, courtesy of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles

And because every party needs some drinks, there will be a variety of beers, wines, soft drinks, and spirits on offer, from the likes of Amaro Angeleno, Angel City Brewery, Craftsman Brewing Company, Infuse Vodka, J. Ludow Vineyard, New Frontier Coffee, Nomadica Wine, Smog City Brewing, Toucan Wines, and others.

Photograph by Aurelia D'Amore Photography, courtesy of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles

In addition to picking up bites from all the participating vendors, there will be an auction and raffle of some special items, including covetable bottles of rare wines and spirits, and the 2018 Food Fare Chef of the Year, Chris Phelps of Salt’s Cure, will also prepare a special tasting menu for VIP ticket-buyers.

Tickets for the event at will go on sale January 22. The event is broken into two sessions; tickets for the afternoon session are $150, and $350 for the evening session.

Photograph by Aurelia D'Amore Photography, courtesy of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles

“Food Fare raises crucial funds to ensure PPLA’s doors stay open to the women, men, and young people who rely on us for essential reproductive health care.,” said Sue Dunlap, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles. “We are grateful to our dedicated volunteers and community of supporters who, over the last four decades, have helped grow Food Fare into the important event it is today.”

Photograph by Aurelia D'Amore Photography, courtesy of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles

Food Fare 2018 takes place March 1, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica.

