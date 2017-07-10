This weekend tens of thousands of lobster lovers will head to the waterfront in San Pedro for the Port of Los Angeles Lobster Festival. The festival started in 1999. If you’ve never attended, you may be wondering, “Does Los Angeles have good lobster?” The answer is yes—because organizers fly in over 16 tons of live lobsters from a sustainable fishery in the Gulf of Maine. Fresh Maine lobster is shipped in daily during the festival.

This year’s event runs from Friday evening through Sunday. In addition to whole lobsters, the San Pedro Fish Market will be selling lobster rolls, lobster bisque, lobster on a stick, and lobster grilled cheese sandwiches. Other vendors will serve up everything from lobster fries to lobster macaroni and cheese, as well as non-lobster goodies like oysters on the half shell, and cajun shrimp.

Photo via Port of Los Angeles

The festival is open Friday, July 14 from 5-11, Saturday, July 15 from 11-11, and Sunday July 16 from 11-7. Gates close one hour before the end of the festival each day. General admission tickets, which don’t include food, are $12, and can be purchased at the festival entrance. Veterans, military, and kids under 12 get in free. First-class tickets (available only through July 13) can be purchased online. They are $65 and include a two-lobster meal with dessert and sides.

