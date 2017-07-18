It’s not every day that the chef behind the restaurant ranked No. 9 on San Pellegrino’s World’s 50 Best Restaurants list strolls into Los Angeles to cook dinner. But that’s exactly what’s going down as Andoni Luis Aduriz, chef-owner of the two Michelin star Mugaritz in Errenteria, Spain, pops up at the SLS Hotel Beverly Hills starting tonight, July 18, through July 22.

What’s the occasion? Well, for one, the hotel’s premier restaurant SAAM at The Bazaar, known for it’s avant-garde takes on Spanish cuisine, is planning to flip into a new tasting menu concept this fall called Somni, helmed by José Andrés acolyte Aitor Zabala. As an amuse-bouche of sorts, Zabala and Mugaritz’s Aduriz are collaborating on a series of high-end, 18-course menus for two nights only (which sold out instantly, of course).

The good news is that us plebes can still experience Aduriz’s acclaimed cooking at the larger Bazaar restaurant, where the chef will be offering six á la carte dishes from his new Latin-Basque-inspired concept Topa Sukaldería, which include Spain-meets-Peru-meets-Mexico plates like tacotalos de Idiazabal y jamon Iberico, tiradito de anchoa fresca marinada and profitelores con mole madre. Of course, given that this a rare chance to sample high-end Spanish food without splurging on airfare (or a tasting menu), expect crowds. Reservations are strongly suggested.

The Bazaar by José Andrés, SLS Hotel, 465 S La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Hills,(310) 246-5555, slshotels.com/beverlyhills/bazaar