The New York Times Review of LocoL Isn’t Wrong, It’s Just Deeply Misguided

Why Pete Wells’ review was unnecessary

Dining, Food Comments

Whenever the New York Times manages to crane its neck and gaze west, it becomes a whole thing. We rage when they’re condescending, cringe when they get us wrong, and get all doe-eyed and flushed when they like us. The latter was how most of us felt when restaurant critic Pete Wells awarded three stars to Santa Monica’s Cassia back in September. Yesterday, Wells again took aim at the West Coast food scene, this time by reviewing Roy Choi and Daniel Patterson’s socially, environmentally, and health-conscious fast food restaurant, LocoL. In stark contrast to Wells’ love letter to Cassia, this review is a sucker punch. In it, Wells awards zero stars to the restaurant, slamming the chili as bland, the burger as school lunch fare, and he says it’s best to pretend that the fried chicken sandwich never existed at all. Ouch.

Roy Choi responded via Instagram, with a very Choi-ian statement about Wells now being part of the “DNA of LocoL,” and how the review itself is evidence of the power behind their mission. Sure, absolutely, that’s a very measured way to look at it. But while I laud his necessarily stoic reaction, I don’t share it.

I spent the last year and a half working on a story about LocoL that runs in this month’s issue, and during that time I became intimately familiar with the operation, its founders, their struggles, and their intent. For the most part I agree with Wells—if the restaurant has one Achilles heel, it’s the food. Not that the grub isn’t good (I actually really like the Chicken Nugs), it’s just that it’s not good enough to steal the hearts and wallets of its target audience away from other options that aren’t also trying to ignite social change. No, why everyone should be grilling Pete Wells right now isn’t about whether his review is right or wrong—in my opinion it’s mostly right—but because the motivation behind doing it at all is morally questionable. There is no reason to spend 1,000 words of the New York Times precious space to say that a fast food restaurant doesn’t have great food. And it’s all the more reprehensible when that restaurant is also trying to change lives, save neighborhoods, and offer nutritional options where there aren’t any.

A critic’s job is to be unbiased. I get that. Try to ignore all the peripheral aspects of a restaurant—just focus on the food. But then when is it a critic’s moral obligation to cross that line for the greater good? Sure, Wells probably steered a few folks away from a mediocre bowl of chicken soup and a dry chicken patty, but at what price?

At the same time, it’s important to remember that LocoL is not a non-profit. It’s a business like any other, one with venture capital funding and celebrity hip-hop investors. Now, their hope is that by being financially successful, they’ll inspire other companies to include a social agenda in their business plan. But still, one could argue that if you’re making money on your food, you’re game. Especially if some of the people you’re taking money from are those for whom each dollar really does matter. If Pete Wells thinks they can have a better dining experience at the same price eating somewhere else, it could be argued that it’s his duty to say so. It could be, but it shouldn’t.

RELATED: Inside Roy Choi and Daniel Patterson’s Quest to Change Fast Food, and Maybe the Entire Restaurant Business

In the course of my research I had a number of conversations with Daniel Patterson where he railed against the media for holding LocoL to different standards than the rest of the fast food world. Why does the sourcing matter so much? Why does everyone have an opinion on which neighborhoods they open in? And why does the food have to be so much better than, say, a Chipotle, when they’re offering things for the same price? The answer is, of course, Patterson himself—as well as his partner Choi. Their notoriety is the double-edged sword that opens them up to acclaim (when else have you heard of a fast food restaurant making Food & Wine’s Best New Restaurants?) as well as criticism. But hype alone should never be reason for punishment, no matter how tempting. Neither is ambition.

One more little thing: If you’re going to slam a new enterprise, shouldn’t you focus on the flagship? Why did he hit on Oakland? It’s the newer of the two locations and certainly not the company’s flagship. Watts would have made more sense, but then, that may have required Pete Wells to go to Watts. (Instead he just throws in a few Jonathan Gold quotes about the grand opening.) Yes, a chain needs to be about consistency, but still, it’s an odd choice.

The final thing Choi said to me for the story also ended up being its closing paragraph, for a good reason. So, once again, I’ll let him have the last word: “Everyone wants the answer. They want us to have the solution. But we don’t have a solution. We’re just trying to feed and take care of people. If we’re not perfect at the beginning, well, fuck it, man. We’re a year old. Give it time.”

Lesley Bargar Suter is the Food Editor at Los Angeles magazine. 

  • George Branigan

    You hit it on the head and then You indulged yourself in hopelessly provincial defensiveness making the rest of your blather pointless:
    , “For the most part I agree with Wells—if the restaurant has one Achilles heel, it’s the food.”
    What’s the point of defending a RESTAURANT beyond whether you want to eat there or not.

    • Chris Jones

      @George Branigan “What’s the point of defending a RESTAURANT beyond whether you want to eat there or not.”

      The answer to your question was the gist of the article. That makes the rest of your comment “pointless blather.”

  • Carpe Vagenda

    Is someone tracking this subject at Reddit, or does Wells just have a lot of friends?

  • ckla

    So is the food as good as what you get at Chipotle’s? For that matter, is the food as good as Carl Junior’s? I get it that it is meant to be fast food and it shouldn’t be compared to something else but it should still taste good. Good intentions are not enough to keep a place in business and expecting people to spend hard earned money because you are trying will only take you so far. I understand the larger point about not slamming a place before it gets all the kinks worked out when it is serving a higher social purpose but after a year, shouldn’t they have a few recipes that are actually tasty?

  • Mitchell

    Patterson evidently chose the Oakland location because it was adjacent to his Plum Bar (and he may have had access to the property on favorable terms). It’s one of Oakland’s most highly gentrified (and conspicuously food-intensive) locations — enough so, perhaps, to attract a reviewer from across the country.

    The result? Rather than being located in a poor community of color; it’s a gussied-up hipster-cartoonish version of “ghetto chic” in an upscale part of Downtown Oakland — a local specialty (served with self-righteous sauce) fully deserving of Wells’s bit of gentle snark.

    Moreover, the food (and prices) can and should be compared to the sandwiches at Ike’s, right next door — or the homestyle Taiwanese place next to that, or the West Indian place one door further down (all of which Wells mentions). For that matter, it’s arguable that in even in downscale neighborhoods in Oakland, ethnic spots (particularly Asian) do an admirable job of filling Locol’s intended niche (with far better food — and far less pretense).

    Got a problem with that, Mr. Celebrity Chef (venture capital and all)?

  • Jaiko

    Sorry, have to disagree. There is NO reason to patronize any restaurant, no matter how laudable their concept or their social goals are, with mediocre food. And the public consensus – try reading the bloggers and reviewing websites – agree the food is worse than the zillion fast food places currently near the Uptown LoCol. Patterson & Choi have set themselves an ambitious goal, and that puts a target on their backs. Get it together, guys, because I’d rather give my $$$ directly to the Alameda Cty Food Bank than waste it on LoCol.

  • Paul doane

    Please, a superstar like Roy Choi should have zero problem delivering awesome tasting food. That’s really the bottom line. I’m in New Hampshire, and I’ve been hearing, and salivating over, his Korean barbecue tacos for years. If I went to LA for any reason, one of my first missions would be to find one of his food trucks and try them. This is not rocket science. And all the people screaming that he should have gone to Watts instead is absurd. I lived in Santa Cruz, California, years ago, and loved it there. I don’t remember there being so many overly sensitive whiners in California.

  • Dheep’

    Carl Junior’s ? Sorry, but that place doesn’t deserve to be mentioned in ANY talk about decent food. It’s dry Cardboard at best. One of THE lousiest fast food samplings I have ever had. I am continuosly amazed how that chain can continue to exist.

